Lady O rallies to beat Seward

The comeback kids did it again against Seward Thursday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Lady O rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the visiting Blue Jays 10-9 at Kiwanis Field, improving their record to 11-3.

Seward came into the game ranked No. 10 in Class B and they led for most of the game against No. 2 Beatrice, including a 9-7 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.

Paisley Belding and Jane DeBoer gave the Lady O hope in the seventh when they led off with back to back singles. Brooke Gleason's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third with one out.

Lucy DeBoer's sacrifice fly scored one run to make it 9-8, but the tying run remained at second base with two outs.

It was up to Callie Schwisow to keep the game going and she came through with an RBI double, tying the game 9-9.

Seward would then intentionally walk Avery Barnard and Riley Schwisow to load the bases for Sadie Hereth. On the first pitch of her at bat, Hereth singled to left field, bringing in the winning run.

Although Seward did lead for a majority of the game, it was Beatrice that jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Belding got that inning started with a double before Jane DeBoer walked.

After a strikeout was recorded, a double steal attempt resulted in Belding being thrown out at third, leaving a runner at second with two outs.

Lucy DeBoer came through with an RBI single for the first run. Callie Schwisow then singled. Both runners then scored on Barnard's two-RBI double, making it 3-0.

Seward came back with four runs in the top of the third. Seward had six singles in the inning and a hit batsman.

The Blue Jays got two more runs in the fourth inning after a dropped third strike, two singles and a double, extending their lead to 6-3. They tacked on another run in the fifth inning to make it 7-3.

Beatrice rallied for three runs in the bottom of the third. Riley Schwisow and Hereth led off with back to back singles. A wild pitch and an error allowed for one run to score. Belding's two-RBI single made it 7-6.

Two singles and a double led to two more runs for Seward in the sixth inning, extending their lead to 9-6.

Beatrice got one run back when Riley Schwisow blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, making it 9-7. Seward went scoreless in the top of the seventh, setting up Beatrice's dramatic comeback in the bottom of the seventh.

Riley Schwisow pitched four inning for Beatrice, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out five and walking one. Layla Boyko pitched three innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking none.

Beatrice had 16 hits in the game. Belding had a double and three singles while Hereth had four singles. Riley Schwisow had a home run and a single, Callie Schwisow had a double and a single, Barnard had a double and Delanie Roeder, Jane DeBoer and Lucy DeBoer had a single each.

The Beatrice softball team will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Nebraska City.

Freeman sweeps triangular

The Freeman softball team picked up two wins during a triangular in Wilber-Clatonia.

The Lady Falcons won the first game over Fillmore Central 11-1 in four innings. They scored three runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning and four runs in the fourth inning.

P Mahler pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out eight and walking none.

Kloey Johnson had a home run, a single and three RBI's. Kyla Davison and Sydney Lenners had two singles each while Aspyn Haner had one single.

In their second game, Freeman defeated Wilber-Clatonia 10-1 in six innings. The Lady Falcons scored at least one run in every inning except the fifth.

Lenners pitched all six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Lenners also led the offense with a double, two singles and two RBI's. Aspyn Haner had a double, a single and two runs scored. Dakota Haner had a double while Cassie Klein, Kaylie Beu and Nevaeh Niles had a single each.

Freeman is now 6-7 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Wymore Southern. They will host Beatrice on Thursday.

Other Sunland softball scores Auburn 6, Diller-Odell 5 Norris 15, Omaha Skutt 10 Milford 5, Fairbury 4