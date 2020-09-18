Lady O run-rules York in five innings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK -- It took the Beatrice softball team just five innings to dispose of York Thursday night.

The Lady O beat York 8-0 in five innings in York, improving their record to 9-6 on the season.

Beatrice scored three runs in the first inning and five runs in the third inning while holding York scoreless throughout.

In the first inning, Morgan Mahoney led off with a single and eventually scored on Reganne Henning's two out RBI triple. An RBI single by Riley Schwisow allowed Henning to score. An error allowed one more run to score, making it 3-0 after one inning.

In the third inning, Henning led off by getting hit by a pitch and then scored on Riley Schwisow's two run home run, making it 5-0.

Laney Workman then reignited the rally by reaching on a walk and Delanie Roeder singled to put runners at first and third. Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI single made it 7-0.

After Mahoney was hit by a pitch, Avery Barnard singled to bring in another run, making it 8-0.

Beatrice had 10 hits in the game. Schwisow led the way with a home run, a single, three RBI's and a run scored. Mahoney and Barnard had two singles each while Henning had a triple. Rylee Pangborn, Vanschoiack and Roeder had a single each.