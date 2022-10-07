Lady O runners finish 3rd at conference meet

Beatrice hosted the Traiblazer Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday and the Lady O came away with a third place finish.

The Beatrice girls finished with a score of 42, which put them just five points behind conference champion Plattsmouth's 37 and four points behind Nebraska City's 38.

Platteview was fourth in the girls rankings with 50 while Ralston was fifth, Wahoo was sixth and Malcolm was seventh.

Addison Perrett was the top finisher for the Lady O. Her time of 21:51.14 was good enough for fourth place individually. Platteview's Olivia Lawrence was first with a time of 20:02.05 and her teammate Lydia Stewart was fourth at 20:09.36. Natalie Briggs of Plattsmouth was third with 20:05.89.

Kendall Hein was Beatrice's next best finisher in eighth place. Macey Holthus finished 14th; Jaedyn Baxa was 16th, Brianna Brewer was 21st and McKenna Fralin was 25th.

The Beatrice boys finished with a team score of 72, which put them in sixth place. Plattsmouth won with 30, Malcolm was second with 38 and Platteview was third with 55. Nebraska City was fourth with 67 and Wahoo was fifth with 69. Ralston finished seventh with 113.

Josiah Quinones was Beatrice's top finisher with a sixth place time of 17:56.16. A.J. Raszler of Platteview won with a time of 16:38.74 Elijah Dix was second with a time of 16:51.25 and Alex Rico was third with a time of 17:39.53.

Bryan Price finished 12th for the Orangemen while Lucas Frazier was 26th, Ashton Barber was 28th, Jaden Guernsey was 33rd and Cole Karlin was 40th.

The Beatrice cross country teams also competed in the Syracuse Invite on Sept. 30. The girls team finished fifth behind Lincoln Pius X, Auburn, Plattsmouth and Aurora.

Addison Perrett finished 10th for the Lady O while Kendall Hein finished 14th, Macey Holthus finished 23rd, Jaedyn Baxa finished 24th, McKenna Fralin finished 36th and Brianna Brewer finished 37th.

The Beatrice boys finished seventh behind Lincoln Pius X, Mount Michael, Plattsmouth, Aurora, Syracuse and Auburn.

Josiah Quinones finished 15th for the Orangemen while Bryan Price finished 26th, Lucas Frazier finished 42nd, Jaden Guernsey finished 46th, Ashton Barber finished 56th and Cole Karlin finished 69th.

The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Lexington for the B-3 District Meet.