Lady O runners finish 6th at Norris Invite

The Beatrice girls cross country team finished sixth at the Norris Invite on Saturday.

Beatrice finished with a score of 87, which put them behind Elkhorn (42), Norris (53), Elkhorn North (57), Lincoln High (64) and Tri County (73).

Beatrice's top finisher was Josie Frerichs, who finished with a 14th place time of 22:19.21. The winner of the girls race was Elkhorn North's Britt Prince, who finished with a time of 20:47.

Beatrice's next best finisher was Cheyne Oates, who finished in 18th place while Addison Perrett was right behind her in 19th place. Abby Ware finished in 39th place, Linda Humble finished 45th and Brianna Brewer finished 47th place.

Tri County's top finisher in the girls race was Hannah Holtmeier, who finished with a seventh place time of 21:46.41 wh ile her teammate, Andie Koch finished in 17th place with a time of 22:53.30.

Ella Crawford finished in 23rd place for the Lady Trojans while Evelyn Baker finished 26th and Abbie Drewes finished 59th.

The Norris girls were led by Laci Havlat, who finished with a fourth place time of 21:41.37. Ellie Thomas finished with a 12th place time of 22:10.35 and Libby Gourlay finished with a 15th place time of 22:20.93.