Lady O runners finishes 3rd at Norris Invite

FIRTH -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams opened their season on Saturday at the John Votta Invite at Norris High School.
The Beatrice girls finished third behind team champion Norris and runner-up Elkhorn. Elkhorn High finished fourth and Waverly finished fifth.
Sophomore Josie Frerichs was the top finisher for the Lady O. She finished 12th with a time of 23:12.81. Norris sophomore Ellie Thomas was the individual champion in the girls race with a time of 21:01.46.
Madeline Swanson was Beatrice's next best runner with a 14th place time of 23:17.34 while Addison Perrett finished 29th with a time of 24:47.61.
Kendall Hein finished 32nd for Beatrice while Macy Holthus finished 63rd and Jaedyn Baxa finished 69th.
In addition to Thomas' individual championship, the Norris girls had five others finish in the top 15. Kendall Zavala finished third with a time of 21:13.94, Laci Havlat finished fourth with a time of 21:20.75, Sophie Talero finished eighth with a time of 22:28.34, Hailley Finkner finished 11th with a time of 22:59.19 and Atlee Wallman finished 13th with a time of 23:16.93.
Tri County also competed at the Norris Invite. Evelyn Baker was their top finisher in 30th place while Kenzie Strein finished 34th, Abbie Drewes finished 43rd, Aubrey Sluka finished 95th.
In the boys race, Bryan Price was Beatrice's top runner finishing in 47th while Jaden Guernsey finished 58th, Ashton Barber finished 61st, Connor Hamilton finished 62nd, Josiah Quinones finished 64th and Jacob Baehr finished 83rd.
The Norris boys were led by Tanner Cooper's fourth place time of 18:37.32 while Zach Pittman finished seventh with a time of 18:40.04 and Zachary Van Brocklin finished ninth with a time of 18:50.10. Same Talero finished 13th, Mason Carlson finished 24th and Noah Pomajzl finished 29th.
Tri County was led by Carter Siems' 12th place time of 19:22.30. Carter Holtmeier finished 28th, Lucas Lewandowski finished 111th, Ethan Jobman finished 116th and Alex Paxton finished 122nd.
Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast was the individual champion with a time of 17:13.58 while Elkhorn North's Michael Gringsby finished runner-up with a time of 18:31.65. Jack Sinnott of Elkhorn North finished third with a time of 18:34.58.
Elkhorn North won the team championship while Norris was second, Lincoln High was third, Elkhorn High was fourth and Lincoln Northeast was fifth.
The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again on Saturday when they host the Beatrice Invite starting at 9 a.m.