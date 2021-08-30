Lady O runners finishes 3rd at Norris Invite

FIRTH -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams opened their season on Saturday at the John Votta Invite at Norris High School.

The Beatrice girls finished third behind team champion Norris and runner-up Elkhorn. Elkhorn High finished fourth and Waverly finished fifth.

Sophomore Josie Frerichs was the top finisher for the Lady O. She finished 12th with a time of 23:12.81. Norris sophomore Ellie Thomas was the individual champion in the girls race with a time of 21:01.46.

Madeline Swanson was Beatrice's next best runner with a 14th place time of 23:17.34 while Addison Perrett finished 29th with a time of 24:47.61.

Kendall Hein finished 32nd for Beatrice while Macy Holthus finished 63rd and Jaedyn Baxa finished 69th.

In addition to Thomas' individual championship, the Norris girls had five others finish in the top 15. Kendall Zavala finished third with a time of 21:13.94, Laci Havlat finished fourth with a time of 21:20.75, Sophie Talero finished eighth with a time of 22:28.34, Hailley Finkner finished 11th with a time of 22:59.19 and Atlee Wallman finished 13th with a time of 23:16.93.

