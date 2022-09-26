Lady O runners win Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice girls cross country team was able to capture the Crete Invite Championship on Saturday.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 23, which put them ahead of Lincoln High's 25 and Crete's 32.

Addison Perrett finished fourth individually for the Lady O with a time of 23:06.22. Lincoln Lutheran's Sawyer Benne won the meet with a time of 21:24.70.

Beatrice's Kendall Hein finished fifth while Macey Holthus finished seventh, Jaedyn Baxa finished 11th, McKenna Fralin finished 17th, Rayna Schaefer finished 20th and Lexi Warnsing finished 21st.

The Beatrice boys team finished third in the team standings. Their score of 48 put them behind team champion Lincoln High's 18 and runner-up Lincoln Lutheran's 25.

Josiah Quinones finished seventh in the individual standings with a time of 18:43.26 while Bryan Price was eighth with a time of 18:45.85. Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo won the individual championship with a time of 17:43.41.

Jaden Guernsey finished 16th for the Orangemen while Lucas Frazier finished 17th, Ashton Barber finished 33rd and Cole Karlin finished 44th.

The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Syracuse Invite. Beatrice will then host the Trailblazer Conference Meet on Oct. 6 at Beatrice High School.