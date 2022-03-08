Lady O season comes to an end in state quarterfinals

It was a tight game for three quarters, but the Adams Central girls were able to pull away from Beatrice in the fourth quarter to advance to the Class B State semifinals.

Beatrice, the No. 6 seed in Class B, fell to the third-seeded Patriots 56-46, which ends the Lady O season.

Until the fourth quarter, neither team led by more than five points. The game was tied 36-36 after three quarters before Adams Central opened the fourth quarter on an 11-3 run to open a 47-39 lead.

Chelsea Leners knocked down a three pointer to make it 47-42, which gave the Lady O hope, but some missed three pointers and missed free throws allowed Adams Central to finish the game on a 9-4 run, giving them the 56-46 win.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said his team played one of their best first halves of the season, but down the stretch they had a few too many fouls and a few too many missed free throws.

“You can’t do that stuff at the state tournament,” Weeks said. “But I’m really proud of how we competed and how dialed we were in for this game and I’m just really proud of our seniors, too.”

Adams Central’s size caused Beatrice some problems in the second half. Rachel Goodon, who is listed at 6-3, finished with 15 points

“It’s tough to guard her with our size,” Weeks said. “But we’ve played against our fair share of tall girls and I thought in the first half we did a pretty good job. In the second half, we got a little out of position a few times and either gave up a lob or didn’t have help side defense, or we fouled.”

Goodon also caused problems on the defensive side for Beatrice, serving as a goalie and forcing the Lady O to take more outside shots in the fourth quarter.

“They really kept her in the middle in that second half and it makes it a little tougher to score,” Weeks said. “But that’s how it goes. Adams Central had a great game plan and they’re a good team. We were hoping our shots would keep falling like they did earlier, but they didn’t and credit to them – they made more than us.”

Elizabeth Trausch, who is the leading scorer for Adams Central, had 17 points.

“Trausch got loose a few too many times, especially late,” Weeks said. “That’s just not a girl you want to leave.”

Morgan Mahoney and Addie Hatcliff had 10 points each for the Lady O while Riley Schwisow and Ellie Jurgens had eight points each. Chelsea Leners had six and Avery Barnard had four.

Beatrice finishes the season with a 16-6 record and Weeks said he’s proud of how much they improved from day one.

“It was a little tough at the beginning for us to score points,” Weeks said. “But what we scored in some of these games down the stretch shows the growth in this team. It’s the most growth I’ve seen since I’ve been here. We had a lot of different scoring options and I’m just proud of how they improved.”

It was the final game for seniors Morgan Mahoney and Chelsea Leners, who were part of Weeks’ first season as the Lady O coach.

“I got them as freshmen and it was really cool to see their growth,” Weeks said. “Both have made some huge plays, especially this year. Obviously Morgan’s shot in the district final, but Chelsea has had some big games where she made some big plays. They both grew into very good players and I’m so proud of them and want to thank them for their leadership and everything they’ve done.”

It was also the final game for Madeline Swanson, who transferred from Diller-Odell for her senior season.

“We got Madeline for one year and she is just a really neat, mature kid,” Weeks said. “She’s a heck of a leader, very coachable, had a great attitude and did a lot of great things for us. We sure wish we could have had her for three more years.”

Losing the three seniors will be tough for the Lady O, but Weeks thinks they have enough pieces coming back next year to make another state tournament run.

“Those underclassmen are hungry after this loss,” Weeks said. “There’s a lot of positive things going on in our program for the future and I think it’s going to be a fun offseason.”

