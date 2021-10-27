Lady O season ends with loss to Seward

YORK -- The Beatrice volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night with a loss in the C-5 Subdistrict semifinals.

The Lady O were the third seed in the subdistrict and they fell to second-seeded Seward in three sets 29-27, 25-20, 25-20 at York High School.

Seward advanced to play York in the subdistrict final Tuesday night.

In the first set, the two teams traded leads throughout. Beatrice was able to fend off set point five times before the Lady Blue Jays would finally rally for two straight points to win 29-27.

The Lady O jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set and led for most of the set. Seward would fight back to tie it at 17-17. They would then score four of the next five points to take a 21-18 lead. Beatrice got back within two at 22-20, but Seward would then score three straight to win 25-20.

Seward jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the third set. Beatrice would gradually fight back to within three at 20-17, but Seward would hold them off for the 25-20 win to complete the sweep.

Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said she's proud of how her team progressed throughout the season and how they came out and fought Tuesday night, but said Seward deserves credit for being able to come from behind on several occasions.

"Seward competed and made fewer mistakes in the second half of sets," Carper said. "But we will not let this loss define us. I'm proud of the progress these girls made this season with the adversity thrown at us. We had different players playing different positions and half the team had never played varsity before, so I am really proud of the progress we made this year."

Kiera Busboom led the way for Beatrice with 12 kills while Chelsea Leners had six kills, Annie Gleason had five kills, Ellie Jurgens and Emily Allen had four kills each and Jaiden Coudeyras had three kills. Coudeyras had 29 assists.

Coudeyras had three ace serves while Addie Hatcliff had two aces and Busboom had one ace.

Defensively, Gleason had six solo blocks and three block assists. Busboom was in on three blocks and Allen was in on one block. Hatcliff had 24 digs.

Beatrice finishes the season with an 11-19 record. It was the final game for seniors Jaiden Coudeyras, Chelsea Leners and Avery Gaertig.

Coudeyras has been the Lady O setter for the last three years and reached a milestone last week with her 2,000th career set assists.

"Jaiden's personal stats are great, but she also demonstrates hustle out there," Carper said. "Whoever steps in her shoes next year will definitely have to tag sidelines."

Gaertig had to miss her senior season due to a knee injury.

"That was unfortunate for Avery," Carper said. "She really got better in the offseason and I really wish we could have gotten to see that this year."

Carper said Leners deserves a lot of credit for the transition she had to make this season.

"Bless (Chelsea Leners) for adapting to a new position," Carper said. "She had to adapt to the most adversity this year and I thought she had a heck of a night here against Seward."

The senior trio will be tough to replace, but the Lady O will also return a plethora of younger players who now have an entire season of varsity experience under their belt.

"A lot of these kids didn't even know what varsity tasted like until this year," Carper said. "The progress we made was significant and as far as the future goes -- look out."

Fairbury, Diller-Odell reach district finals

The Fairbury and Diller-Odell volleyball teams will both play in district final matches on Saturday with a chance to qualify for state.

Fairbury claimed the C1-3 Subdistrict on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of top-seeded Falls City.

Diller-Odell will play in a district final match despite a 3-2 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart Tuesday night in the D1-1 Subdistrict in Falls City. The Lady Griffins' position in the wildcard rankings will vault them into a district final match.

The official match pairings have not been determined yet for Fairbury and Diller-Odell.

Southern played in the D1-1 Subdistrict final against Johnson-Brock Tuesday night and lost 3-0. Meridian played in the D1-3 Subdistrict final against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Tuesday night and lost 3-1.

Both Southern and Meridian will fall short of qualifying for a district final match.

Norris played in a B-1 Subdistrict final Wednesday night against Waverly. Regardless of that outcome, Norris will play in a district final match on Saturday.

