FIRTH -- The Beatrice girls soccer team ran into a tough opponent in their subdistrict final game Tuesday night.

The Lady O faced Norris, who has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in Class B all season long. The Titans came away with a 10-0 win in the district final at Norris High School.

Beatrice coach Bryan Heinz said Norris is just a tough team.

"There's not much more you can say about it," Heinz said. "They are good about moving their midfielders around and it's easy to get lost in the confusion of it all. They were just more prepared than we were."

The Lady O reached the district final with a 1-0 shootout win over Seward Monday night in the subdistrict semifinal.

Heinz said a staple of his team this year has been grinding out those close games and finding ways to win.

"They never give up on those game and they stuck with it," Heinz said. "We had chances to win in regulation, but Seward also had chances and Jordyn (Vanschoiack) and Callie (Schwisow) were kind of able to bail us out. We stuck together as a unit and got to the shootout."

Heinz said the Beatrice girls made their shootout goals and Vanschoiack was able to get the save they needed to get the win.

"It was a nice win and it gave us a chance to compete in a subdistrict final, which is something we haven't been able to do in awhile," Heinz said.

Heinz said the team came into the season with hopes of winning seven to 10 games. They finished the season with five wins, but missed out on some opportunities due to cancelations.

"I think the scheduling changes had an affect on us because we are a young team and we lost valuable minutes that a young team needs," Heinz said. "So I feel like five wins is good considering that and I think the players really improved."

Specifically, Heinz said Alexa Jelinek had to learn a new position and began excelling at that position at the end of the year. He also liked how Olivia Jones became a communicative leader.

"I could talk about a bunch of players and how they improved," Heinz said. "We will just continue to push through and find ways to attack in the offseason and hopefully come up with some ways to get more wins."

Beatrice will lose just one senior. Sofe Winkler just started playing soccer two years ago and stuck it out after not seeing much playing time early.

"Sofe settled into her role coming off the bench and making good minutes," Heinz said. "We played her a lot last night and she figured since it was her last game, she'd empty the tank and she did everything she could to generate an attack and I think she may have even caught (Norris) off guard a few times. I was proud of how she was able to finish it out the best she could."

The Norris girls will play in a district final that is yet to be determined. If they win that, they will reach the state tournament.

Kennedy Sullivan had three goals in the subdistrict final for Norris while Clare Macklin, Payton Wilkinson, Nicole Keetle, Hayden Baker, Hailley Finkner, Addie Greenfield and Kate Carnie had one goal each.

Grace Kohler had five assists, Nicole Keetle had two assists and Alexis Jantzen and Roselynn Madsen had one assist each.

The Norris boys will also play in a district final after a 1-0 shootout win over Crete Tuesday in the subdistrict final at Norris High School.