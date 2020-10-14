Lady O sees improvement in final round at state

Makenna Parde shot a 111 on Tuesday after shooting a 120 on Monday, which was good enough for a tie for 57th.

"Makenna (Parde) hung around on the front nine and didn't make any big numbers," Stuart said. "On the back nine, she played but may have got a little tired towards the end, but she also competed well."

Paige Southwick shot a 116 on Tuesday after shooting a 127 on Monday, which put her in 63rd place.

"Paige learned from competing at state," Stuart said. "She improved from yesterday, which shows she has the competitive spirit we want and I expect her to be a big contributor next year."

It was the final meet for Hutt, Parde and Trusty, who are all graduating seniors.

"The seniors did a good job of being good leaders for the freshmen," Stuart said. "They did a good job of encouraging the underclassmen and making them feel comfortable at every meet we came to. We will miss them."

Stuart said despite the loss of these key seniors, he's still encouraged about the future of Lady O golf with the players they have coming back. Paquette and Southwick will be returning as well as Maddie Nielsen.