Lady O sees improvement in final round at state

GERING -- After struggling in the wind on Monday, the Beatrice girls golf team improved by 30 strokes on Tuesday in the Class B State Tournament in Gering.
After shooting a 231 on Monday, Beatrice shot a 201 at Monument Shadow Golf Course, which was good enough for 11th place.
Beatrice coach Dick Stuart said the wind picked up later in the day, but said the conditions were still better than Monday.
"We played a lot better today and part of that was because the wind wasn't as bad," Stuart said. "But I also think part of it was the girls were able to relax and just have fun."
Kiera Paquette shot a 94 on Tuesday after shooting a 100 on Monday. That combined score of 194 was good enough for a tie for 18th individually.
Blake Trusty shot a 95 on Tuesday after shooting a 110 on Monday, which was good enough for a tie for 28th.
"Kiera and Blake got off to really good starts and just competed the whole day," Stuart said. "Kiera fell just short of earning a medal, which is great for a freshman and Blake just showed her leadership all the way through today. I"m very proud with how both played."
Makenna Hutt followed up her 115 on Monday with a 103 on Tuesday, which put her in a tie for 46th.
"Makenna (Hutt) actually struggled early when the weather was good, but played well on the back nine when the wind picked up again," Stuart said. "I was happy with how she competed all the way through."
Makenna Parde shot a 111 on Tuesday after shooting a 120 on Monday, which was good enough for a tie for 57th.
"Makenna (Parde) hung around on the front nine and didn't make any big numbers," Stuart said. "On the back nine, she played but may have got a little tired towards the end, but she also competed well."
Paige Southwick shot a 116 on Tuesday after shooting a 127 on Monday, which put her in 63rd place.
"Paige learned from competing at state," Stuart said. "She improved from yesterday, which shows she has the competitive spirit we want and I expect her to be a big contributor next year."
It was the final meet for Hutt, Parde and Trusty, who are all graduating seniors.
"The seniors did a good job of being good leaders for the freshmen," Stuart said. "They did a good job of encouraging the underclassmen and making them feel comfortable at every meet we came to. We will miss them."
Stuart said despite the loss of these key seniors, he's still encouraged about the future of Lady O golf with the players they have coming back. Paquette and Southwick will be returning as well as Maddie Nielsen.
"These freshmen have been to state and now know what to expect," Stuart said. "They know what they will have to work on in the summer to compete next year and hopefully we'll have some underclassmen come out and be part of our team next year."
Scottsbluff won the team championship with a two day score of 354. Omaha Duchesne was runner-up with a two day score of 375.
The order of finish after that was Elkhorn North, Omaha Gross, York, Gering, Northwest, Blair, Seward, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Alliance.
In the Class C State Golf Tournament in Columbus, Tri County senior Carissa Lijewski followed up her 99 on Monday with a 111 on Tuesday, which was good enough for a tie for 49th place.
Lijewski's senior teammate, Ryan Sand, shot a 108 on Tuesday after shooting a 107 on Monday, which put her in a tie for 55th place.
Abbigail Brodersen won the Class C Individual championship with a two day score of 155.
