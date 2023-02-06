FREMONT -- The Beatrice girls wrestling team is sending two athletes to the NSAA State Meet in Omaha.

Morgan Maschmann and Autumn Bartlett both finished third in their respective brackets at the A-1 District Meet in Fremont on Saturday, which sends them both to state.

Maschmann wrested in the 115-pound division and won her first two matches by pinfall before losing in the semifinals. She needed a win in the consolation semifinals to qualify for state and she was able to do just that, scoring a pinfall win in 45 seconds.

In her third place match, Maschmann won by pinfall again over Hadleigh Collison of Pierce.

Beatrice coach Corey Wells said Maschmann is certainly one of the hardest workers he's had the pleasure to coach.

"She has a motor and drive to improve that really push her to continually work to hone her skills, even through some conditions and situations that could easily set an athlete back," Wells said. "She was really a dominant force on the mat in the vast majority of her matches and we are excited for two more weeks with her. Her goal all along this season was the state medal stand, so she certainly is not satisfied yet."

Bartlett took a similar path in the 100-pound division. She won her first two matches by pin before losing in the semifinals.

She needed a win in the consolation semifinals to qualify for state and she was able to score a first period pinfall win. In her third place match, Bartlett got a pinfall win over Aurora's Aubrie Beed.

Bartlett returns to state after earning a medal last year in the same weight class.

"Autumn once again showed she is a very explosive and dangerous wrestler on her feet," Wells said. "Losing to the No. 3 ranked wrestler in the semifinals is nothing ot hang her head about. She came back and finisher the meet her way, putting on a great performance with her take down against her opponent from Blair and Aurora to bring home third place. We are excited to have a two-time state qualifier and look forward to two more week with her chasing a second state medal."

The Lady O had two wrestlers come up just one win short of qualifying for state. Jorja Boller lost her consolation semifinal match in the 110-pound division and Mary Ellen Zapata lost her consolation semifinal match in the 155-pound division.

Beatrice had a total of 12 girls wrestling at the district meet and 10 of them made it to the second day.

"As time goes, I really hope our girls take some time to reflect on this season they put together," Wells said. "Outside of districts, we never placed lower than fourth at a tournament, winning the first two tournaments in Lady O wrestling history, and we put together a dual record of 7-1. This season was a historic one for Lady O wrestling and we are excited that there is still more to go."

The Sunland will have three other girls competing at the state meet. Fairbury's Makena Schramm will return to state after finishing state runner-up last year. She won the 190-pound championship in the A-3 District on Saturday.

Johnson County Central is sending two girls to state. Jocelyn Prado finished second in the 100-pound division of the A-3 District while Alejandra Reyes finished second in the 105-pound division. Both will go to state.

The NSAA State Wrestling Meet is scheduled for Feb. 16-18 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.