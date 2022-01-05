Lady O shooters heat up, beat Fairbury

FAIRBURY -- A three point barrage in the third quarter allowed the Beatrice girls basketball team to pull away from Fairbury Tuesday night at Fairbury High School.

The Lady O won the game 48-36, improving their record to 5-2 on the season.

The Beatrice girls had been struggling with their outside shooting in recent games, but started to come out of it in the second quarter. Avery Barnard and Morgan Mahoney knocked down three pointers in the second quarter, but the Lady O still led by just three at the half at 18-15.

Fairbury immediately tied the game with a three pointer to open the third quarter, but three pointers by Mahoney and Chelsea Leners highlighted a 7-0 run, which gave Beatrice some breathing room at 25-18.

The Lady Jeffs ended the run with two free throws, but back to back three pointers by Mahoney and Addie Hatcliff followed by baskets from Riley Schwisow and Hatcliff extended Beatrice's lead to 35-20.

Fairbury would get back within eight points in the fourth quarter, but never closer as Beatrice went on to win 48-36.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said shooting has been an emphasis in practice this week and was happy to see some shots start falling.

"There's been times this year -- especially against a zone -- where we catch it and we're thinking about where we're going to pass it instead of looking at the rim," Weeks said. "We talked a lot this week about how we need to look to score when we get the ball. We did a better job of that tonight and the shots were falling."

Mahoney was the spark plug for Beatrice in the pivotal third quarter, scoring seven of her 12 total points in that quarter. Weeks was happy to see Mahoney looking to shoot more.

"We've been waiting for her to start looking at the rim more," Weeks said. "She's one of our best shooters and I think there's times where she has gotten down on herself. But she has really been shooting it well the last few practices and she was a lot more aggressive tonight with her shooting and I'm really proud of her."

Riley Schwisow served as the closer for Beatrice. She scored eight of her team leading 14 points in the fourth quarter.

"Riley does a lot for us," Weeks said. "She has to run the show and play a lot of defense. We get on her if she's not the most vocal girl on the floor. at all times. We ask a lot of her and she's done a really good job for us this season."

Hatcliff had seven points for Beatrice while Leners, Barnard and Ellie Jurgens had five points each.

Karly McCord's size inside caused some problems for Beatrice early in the game. She had 17 points for Fairbury, but was held scoreless in the third quarter, allowing Lady O to pull away. Eleven of her points came in the fourth quarter when Beatrice was nursing a double digit lead.

"We did a better job executing our game plan on (Karly McCord) in the third quarter," Weeks said. "We wanted to get on her early, get physical with her and try to get in front of her. The girls did a good job with that, especially Chelsea (Leners). Also, our backside guards did a good job of sinking in on her, but also closing out well on their shooters."

In addition to McCord's points, Madison Ohlde had eight points for Fairbury, Hannah Robertson had five points, Jami Mans had four points and Casidy Sipek had two points.

With the loss, Fairbury falls to 4-6 on the season.

Beatrice will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Seward. Fairbury will host Tri County on Thursday.

Other Sunland scores Girls DILLER-ODELL 43, EXETER-MILLIGAN 38 Exeter-Milligan 12 13 7 6 -- 38 Diller-Odell 11 6 17 9 -- 43 Exeter-Milligan--Krupicka 11, Staskal 2, Jansky 8, Kanode 3, Turrubiates 6, Olsen 8. Diller-Odell--Meyerle 3, Swanson 12, Denner 4, Weers 24. FRIEND 34, TRI COUNTY 27 Tri County 6 5 9 7 -- 27 Friend 4 7 11 12 -- 34 Tri County--Scherling 5, Peters 2, Strein 4, Stokebrand 11, Clark 1, Johnson 4. Friend--Lawver 9, Milton 2, Brandt 6, Ricenbaw 13, Ellison 4. MERIDIAN 41, LEWISTON 25 Meridian 10 15 7 9 -- 41 Lewiston 0 9 9 7 -- 25 Meridian--Pribyl 5, Stewart 9, Kort 9, Schwisow 1, Ward 8, Schropfer 7, Dimas 2. Lewiston--Alos 1, Sanders 14, DeKoning 2, Christen 4, Saunders 4. SCOTTSBLUFF 57, NORRIS 49 Scottsbluff 13 22 11 11 -- 57 Norris 16 7 13 13 -- 49 Scottsbluff--Avila 16, Burda 12, Home 10, Kelley 6, West 4, Spady 4, Willats 3, Laucomer 2. Norris--White 21, Burbach 10, Kircher 8, Kohler 5, Talero 2, Keetle 2, Waters 1. SOUTHERN 32, FREEMAN 28 Freeman 9 11 4 4 -- 28 Southern 9 2 11 10 -- 32 Freeman--Buhr 9, Haner 5, Winkle 6, Mahler 2, Holland 4, Hindera 2. Southern--Wegner 3, Cooper 26, Forney-Short 3. STERLING 69, PALMYRA 26 Palmyra 4 9 12 1 -- 26 Sterling 24 20 14 11 -- 69 Palmyra--Boyte 3, Davis 2, Chambers 2, Ball 2, Myers 5, Walter 8, Busch 1, Martin 3. Sterling--Richardson 12, Wingert 6, Dolbow 6, Boldt 12, Lafferty 11, Ludemann 9, Harms 11, Janssen 2. SYRACUSE 52, WILBER-CLATONIA 12 Wilber-Clatonia 2 2 3 5 -- 12 Syracuse 14 12 12 14 -- 52 Wilber-Clatonia--Thompson 3, Oliver 3, Ehlers 2, Schuerman 2, Woerner 2. Syracuse--Vollertsen 18, Sisco 10, Moss 8, Cast 6, Bures 6, Brammier 2, Parsons 2. Boys DILLER-ODELL 44, EXETER MILLIGAN 30 Diller-Odell 13 13 12 6 -- 44 Exeter Milligan 11 5 3 11 -- 30 Diller-Odell--Sutton 22, Lyons 13, Morgan 4, Engelman 2, Warren 2, Ebeling 1. Exeter Milligan--Krupicka 11, Svec 5, Due 5, Pribyl 5, Capek 3, Bartu 1. FREEMAN 66, SOUTHERN 42 Freeman 17 17 19 13 -- 66 Southern 11 4 7 20 -- 42 Freeman--Reed 2, Ruse 21, Niles 16, Anderson 6, Delhay 6, Vetrovsky 10, Jennings 5. Southern--Saathoff 5, Kuol 15, Warford 4, Hroch 3, Adams 10, Swearingen 2, Garrels 3. MERIDIAN 50, LEWISTON 31 Lewiston 2 5 18 6 -- 31 Meridian 10 14 13 13 -- 50 Lewiston--Bohling 11, Burgetl 9, Rule 3, Arena 5, Janssen 3. Meridian--Niederklein 5, Escobar 7, Bartels 2, Rut 9, Dennis 27. SCOTTSBLUFF 61, NORRIS 56 Scottsbluff 15 14 14 18 -- 61 Norris 9 14 12 21 -- 56 Scottsbluff--Thyne 23, Harris 14, Harre 10, Talkington 8, Mickey 4, Schwartz 2. Norris--Hoehne 16, Hausmann 12, Boesiger 11, Behrends 7, Godtel 6, Hobza 4. TRI COUNTY 61, FRIEND 45 Tri County 11 16 18 16 -- 61 Friend 6 7 18 14 -- 45 Tri County--Siems 21, Jantzen 14, Weichel 7, Sasse 6, Janssen 11, Martinez 2. Friend--Vossler 1, Schluter 21, Drake 5, Girmus 7, Svehla 5, Eberspacher 6. WILBER-CLATONIA 32, SYRACUSE 26 Wilber-Clatonia 12 6 2 12 -- 32 Syracuse 6 6 5 9 -- 26 Wilber-Clatonia--Broz 5, Pulliam 9, Palmer 4, Combs 10, Kreshel 4. Syracuse--Shanks 11, Brammier 2, Carlson 5, Voorhees 8.

