Beatrice's bats fell silent in a loss to Ashland-Greenwood Thursday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Lady O lost the game 3-0, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season.

Ashland-Greenwood's Sofia Dill pitched all seven innings, giving up just three hits while striking out 14 Beatrice hitters.

Ashland-Greenwood took an early lead with one run in the top of the first. A single, a stolen base and a Beatrice error led to the run, making it 1-0.

They tacked on one more run in the top of the third. A walk, a single and another error led to the run, making it 2-0.

A double and a third error by Beatrice led to one ore run for Ashland-Greenwood in the top of the fifth, making it 3-0, which would be the final score.

Paisley Belding led the Lady O offense with two doubles while Callie Schwisow also had a double.

Layal Boyko pitched five innings, giving up two unearned runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one. Jordyn Vanschoiack pitched one inning, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out one and walking one. Jada Berke pitched a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Beatrice will return to action on Tuesday when they host Malcolm.

Freeman beats Milford 7-1

The Freeman Lady Falcons improved their record to 7-1 on the season with a 7-1 win over Milford.

The Lady Falcons scored three runs in the first inning and two runs in the third inning to open a 5-0 lead. Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning to make it 6-1. Freeman added one more insurance run in the sixth inning to get a 7-1 lead.

Sydney Lenners pitched six innings for Freeman, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

Offensively, Lenners had a triple, two singles and four RBIs. Dakota Haner had two singles and an RBI. Kloey Johnson, Cassie Klein, Taelyn Lang, Nevaeh Niles and Kyla Davison had a single each.

The Freeman offense benefited from five Milford defensive errors.

Freeman will return to action on Saturday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite.

Sunland softball scores Seward 8, Norris 7 FCEM 10, Southern 4 Auburn 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0