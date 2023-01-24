Lady O shuts down Nebraska City in conference tourney

The Beatrice girls basketball team had little trouble getting past Nebraska City in the opening game of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Beatrice, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, defeated sixth-seeded Nebraska City 55-12 Monday night at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 12-1 on the season and will now likely travel to No. 2 seed Malcolm in the semifinals on Thursday. The two teams previously played on Dec. 16 and Malcolm prevailed 50-41.

The championship game and third place game is slated for Saturday.

Addie Hatcliff got things rolling for the Lady O with a three pointer to start the game and Riley Schwisow followed it up with a steal, lay up and free throw after a foul to make it 6-0.

Another three pointer by Hatcliff and a free throw by Ellie Jurgens extended the lead to 10-0. A steal and lay up by Hatcliff, two free throws by Kiera Busboom and another free throw by Schwisow made it 15-0.

The Lady O finished the first quarter scoring with a steal and lay up by Avery Barnard and a free throw by Jurgens, making it 18-0 after one.

Barnard opened the second quarter with a steal and lay up, before Nebraska City finally ended the run with a basket, making it 20-2.

Two free throws by Annie Gleason, a steal and lay up by Jurgens and two free throws by Hatcliff made it 26-2.

After a Nebraska City basket, Busboom and Jurgens both scored to make it 30-4. Nebraska City hit a three pointer, but Jurgens finished the second quarter with five straight points to make it 35-7 at the half.

Hatcliff and Barnard had five points each in the third quarter while Jurgens and Busboom had two points each to make it 51-9 at the half.

With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Beatrice was able to get their entire bench in and they went on to win 55-12.

Jurgens and Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 15 points each while Barnard had nine, Busboom had six, Schwisow and Gleason had four each and Annika Glynn had two.

The Beatrice girls also defeated Ralston on Saturday 58-18.

They jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and led 31-11 at half time, allowing them to coast to the win in the second half.

Ellie Jurgens led the way for the Lady O with 21 points while Kiera Busboom had 13, Riley Schwisow had seven, Callie Schwisow had six, Avery Barnard and Addie Hatcliff had four each, Anni Glynn had two and Delanie Roeder had one.

The Beatrice boys also played at Ralston on Friday and fell to the Rams 68-60.

Crew Meints led the way for Beatrice with 23 points.

The Orangemen fall to 7-5 on the season and will play Ralston again on Tuesday in the first round of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at the O-Zone in Beatrice at 6 p.m. Beatrice is the third seed in the tournament while Ralston is the sixth seed.

Sunland weekend hoops scores Girls

FALLS CITY SH 56, PAWNEE CITY 15

Falls City SH 21 18 12 5 — 56

Pawnee City 5 1 3 6 — 15

Pawnee City — Pierce 2, Branek 1, Blecha 2, M. Lytle 9, Ottersberg 1

FILLMORE CENTRAL 51, TRI COUNTY 38

Tri County 6 8 6 18 — 38

Fillmore Central 21 6 15 9 — 51

Tri County — DNR

MALCOLM 59, WILBER-CLATONIA 17

Malcolm 23 21 11 4 — 59

Wilber-Clatonia 4 6 2 5 — 17

Wilber-Clatonia- DNR

STERLING 48, SOUTHERN 18

Sterling 15 8 17 8 — 48

Southern 0 10 3 5 —18

Sterling- DNR

Southern—DNR

YORK 53, FAIRBURY 15

York 11 18 17 7 — 53

Fairbury 6 4 0 5 — 15

Fairbury Vocelka 3, Starr 3, Robertson 3, Ohlde 1, Sipek 2, Kroeker 2

SUTTON 52, FAIRBURY 27

Fairbury 6 5 8 8 —27

Sutton 15 13 9 15 — 52

Fairbury — DNR

BENNINGTON 41, NORRIS 38

Norris — DNR

Boys

MALCOLM 73, WILBER-CLATONIA 50

Malcolm 18 19 16 20 —73

Wilber-Clatonia 11 18 13 8 — 50

Malcolm—H. Frank 28, C. Frank 7, Meyer 9, Christiansen 2, Johnson 22, VanEvery 1, Kouma 4.

Wilber-Clatonia—Sklebe 9, Pulliam 18, Palmer 6, Radcliff 1, Kuhlmann 2, Vazquez 6, Kuhlmann 8.

BENNINGTON 64, NORRIS 46

Norris 11 7 10 18 — 46

Bennington 16 15 17 16— 64

Norris — Klein 1, Bornschlegl 2, Boesiger 7, Garner 5, Colson 1, Folkerts 1

FALLS CITY SH 77, PAWNEE CITY 42

Sacred Heart 18 24 23 12 — 77

Pawnee City 8 7 16 11 — 42

Pawnee City — Pierce 6, Menninga 6, Horst 3, Kling 7, Farwell 15, Marteney 3

MALCOLM 73, WILBER-CLATONIA 50

Malcolm 18 19 16 20 — 73

Wilber-Clatonia 11 18 13 8 — 50

Wilber-Clatonia—Skleba 9, Pulliam 18, Palmer 6, Radcliff 1, Kuhlmann 2, Vasquez 6, Kuhlmann 8

SOUTHERN 58, STERLING 31

Southern—DNR

Sterling—DNR