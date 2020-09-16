Lady O shuts out Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice defense clamped down on Nebraska City Tuesday night.
The Lady O defeated Nebraska City 9-0 in Nebraska City.
Beatrice scored two runs in the second inning, one run in each of the the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and four runs in the seventh inning.
Rylee Pangborn pitched all seven innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out five and walking none. She pitched around three Beatrice defensive errors.
Beatrice's second inning rally started with one out when Pangborn and Laney Workman both singled to put runners at first and third. A wild pitch allowed one run to score and an RBI double by Jaidyn Vanschoiack made it 2-0.
In the fourth inning, Riley Schwisow led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and then to third on a wild pitch. She then scored on Workman's sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
In the fifth inning, a two out single by Avery Barnard and an RBI double by Tavia Hausman extended the lead to 4-0.
Riley Schwisow blasted a lead off solo home run in the sixth inning to make it 5-0.
The Lady O put the game away in the top of the seventh. Vanschoiack led off with a double and Morgan Mahoney's RBI triple made it 6-0. Avery Barnard then reached on an error, which brought in another run.
Tavia Hausman's RBI double made it 8-0. A single by Schwisow and a sacrifice fly by Pangborn brought in one more run, making the final score 9-0.
Schwisow led the way for Beatrice's offense with a home run, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Hausman had two doubles, two RBI's and a run scored while Vanschoiack had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Mahoney had a triple, a single, an RBI and a run scored.
Pangborn had two singles while Barnard and Workman had a single each.
Other Sunland scores
Fairbury 10, Malcolm 9
Seward 5, Fairbury 3
Freeman 4, Southern 1
Blue River 15, Wilber-Clatonia 3
