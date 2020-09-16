Lady O shuts out Nebraska City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice defense clamped down on Nebraska City Tuesday night.

The Lady O defeated Nebraska City 9-0 in Nebraska City.

Beatrice scored two runs in the second inning, one run in each of the the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and four runs in the seventh inning.

Rylee Pangborn pitched all seven innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out five and walking none. She pitched around three Beatrice defensive errors.

Beatrice's second inning rally started with one out when Pangborn and Laney Workman both singled to put runners at first and third. A wild pitch allowed one run to score and an RBI double by Jaidyn Vanschoiack made it 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Riley Schwisow led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and then to third on a wild pitch. She then scored on Workman's sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

In the fifth inning, a two out single by Avery Barnard and an RBI double by Tavia Hausman extended the lead to 4-0.

Riley Schwisow blasted a lead off solo home run in the sixth inning to make it 5-0.