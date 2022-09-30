Lady O shuts out Plattsmouth 10-0

The Beatrice softball team wrapped up their regular season with a run-rule win over Plattsmouth.

The Lady O, ranked No. 2 in Class B, defeated Plattsmouth 10-0 in four innings at Kiwanis Field Thursday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Riley Schwisow pitched the first two innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out five and walking none. Layla Boyko struck out three batters in the third inning while Kelby Rupprecht pitched the fourth inning, striking out one.

Beatrice did most of their damage in the bottom of the first inning, scoring eight runs.

Avery Barnard led off the inning with a triple and the scored on Sadie Hereth's RBI single. A double by Delanie Roeder and a walk to Paisley Belding loaded the bases. Madison Laflin's RBI single scored two runners, making it 3-0.

Jane DeBoer then walked to re-load the bases. Lucy DeBoer's sacrifice fly scored another run. Jordyn Vanschoiack's two-RBI double made it 6-0.

Avery Barnard's RBI single made it 7-0 and Riley Schwisow's RBI triple made it 8-0 after one inning.

Beatrice scored two more runs in the bottom of the third. Alaina Kopf's RBI double scored Callie Schwisow, who had reachee on a fielder's choice. Addison Baxa's RBI single made it 10-0.

Plattsmouth got their lead off batter on in the top of the fourth, but would be unable to score her, implementing the run-rule.

Avery Barnard led the way for Beatrice offense with a triple and a single while Brooklyn Gleason had two doubles. Riley Schwisow had a triple while Vanschoiack, Kopf and Roeder had one double each. Hereth, Baxa, Laflin and Hoffman had a single each.

Beatrice improves to 19-4 on the season and will now turn their attention to the B-5 Subdistrict Tournament on Monday, which will be hosted by Class B No. 1 Wahoo.

The Lady O is the No. 2 seed in the subdistrict and will play No. 3 seed Norris (13-10) at 4 p.m. With a win, Beatrice would play in the subdistrict final at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of top-seeded Wahoo (25-1) and fourth-seeded Cuming County (2-22).

Wahoo and Beatrice are the top two teams in Class B in the Lincoln Journal Star softball ratings. They have split their regular season games.Wahoo beat Beatrice 13-12 in eight innings on Aug. 30, but Beatrice won a 2-0 pitcher's duel on Sept. 24 in the Trailblazer Conference Championship on Sept. 24. That loss is Wahoo's only loss on the season.

Both teams will qualify and likely host a district final regardless of the outcome of the subdistrict tournament. The district finals will be best-of-three series with the winner advancing to Class B State Oct. 12-14 in Hastings.