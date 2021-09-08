Lady O slugs its way past York

The Beatrice softball team needed just four innings to get past York Tuesday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The Lady O beat York 11-0 in four innings, improving their record to 8-3 on the season. They exploded for five runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning and two runs in the third inning.
Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Avery Barnard had two doubles and three runs scored while Morgan Mahoney had a double, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored.
Laney Workman had a double and four RBI's while Tavia Hausman had a single, two RBI's and one run scored. Lucy DeBoer and Jane DeBoer hd a single each.
Beatrice Coach Gary Lytle said the girls had a good game plan at the plate Tuesday night.
"They got their pitches and swung the bat really well," Lytle said. "There weren't too many of them that didn't barrel the ball up tonight."
Riley Schwisow needed little runner support in the circle for the Lady O. She pitched all four innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none.
Lytle said Schwisow "got after it" during the summer months and that work is paying off for her this fall.
"She's a good athlete and she's come out this year and thrown very well," Lytle said. "She's been hitting spots really well and mixing pitches us and doing a really good job for us."
Beatrice's defense committed just one error behind Schwisow, which Lytle said has been a trend of his team's so far this season.
"We have an occasional error here and there," Lytle said. "But we're pretty solid up the middle and pretty much all over the field. We've got three good outfielders and we're making plays in the infield. Lucy (DeBoer) has owned it behind the plate and Laney Workman moving to first base has done a good job. digging up balls in the dirt. So it's been just a good overall team effort."
Beatrice is now 8-3 on the season with all three losses coming against ranked Class B opponents. Lytle feels that Class B is wide open this year.
"There's four or five teams that are right there," Lytle said. "Skutt has their three horses that drive them. But then there's Hastings, Bennington, us, Blair and a couple of other teams in there. Any of those teams -- if they get hot at the right time can make a run at state."
Lytle said he likes where his team is at at this point in the season.
"If the kids keep playing hard and getting after it, I like the opportunities that we'll have," Lytle said.
Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Seward. Their next home game will be next Tuesday when they host Nebraska City.
Freeman beats Aquinas Catholic
The Freeman softball team ran their record to 6-3 on the season with a 7-4 win over Aquinas Catholic.
Dakota Haner had a home run, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored in the game. Kloey Johnson had a home run and two RBI's while Madison Gee had a single, an RBI and a run scored. Hayleigh Shubert had a single and two RBI's. while Autumn Schoen had a single and a run scored.
Paige Mahler pitched all seven innings for Freeman, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out 12 and walking two. The Freeman defense committed two errors behind Mahler.
The Lady Falcons will be in action again on Thursday when they host a triangular with Falls City and Wilber-Clatonia.
Other Sunland scores
Auburn 15, Fairbury 6
Centennial 14, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Milford 11, Southern 3
Norris 6, Elkhorn North 2
