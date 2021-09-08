Lady O slugs its way past York

Beatrice's defense committed just one error behind Schwisow, which Lytle said has been a trend of his team's so far this season.

"We have an occasional error here and there," Lytle said. "But we're pretty solid up the middle and pretty much all over the field. We've got three good outfielders and we're making plays in the infield. Lucy (DeBoer) has owned it behind the plate and Laney Workman moving to first base has done a good job. digging up balls in the dirt. So it's been just a good overall team effort."

Beatrice is now 8-3 on the season with all three losses coming against ranked Class B opponents. Lytle feels that Class B is wide open this year.

"There's four or five teams that are right there," Lytle said. "Skutt has their three horses that drive them. But then there's Hastings, Bennington, us, Blair and a couple of other teams in there. Any of those teams -- if they get hot at the right time can make a run at state."

Lytle said he likes where his team is at at this point in the season.

"If the kids keep playing hard and getting after it, I like the opportunities that we'll have," Lytle said.