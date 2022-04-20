Lady O soccer defeats Conestoga on windy Senior Night

In the waning seconds of the first half against Conestoga, Kiera Paquette was able to find an open Paige Southwick in the middle of the field, who then found the back of the net.

The goal, which came with 18 seconds left in the half, was the only one scored in the match, giving the Lady O a 1-0 victory on Senior Night at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

Lady O head coach Bryan Heinz said it was an exciting moment for the self-proclaimed "10-11 Now" duo because of the numbers they wear on their jersey.

"Kiera (Paquette) was kind of able to penetrate their defense and got in behind and was able to get a nice pass to Paige (Southwick)," Heinz said. "Paige got it, looked up and was able to do what she's wanted to do all year and put it away. It was a really good team goal and very nice teamwork from our 10-11 crew. They've asked me if they could call themselves that if they ever hooked up for a goal and I told them they could do whatever they want."

It was a nice win on a very windy night at the House of Orange. The Lady O had the wind at their back in the first half, but had to go into the wind in the second half.

Heinz said his young team has been showing improvement every game and said Tuesday was no exception.

"They did everything you want to see as a coach," Heinz said. "We try to take one issue at a time and get it fixed and I thought the girls played a phenomenal game in tough conditions. Having to go into that wind in the second half is no fun, but they did a pretty good job of not letting them dictate the game play. They stuck to the game plan and did a fantastic job."

The majority of the second half was played on Beatrice's side of the field, but the Lady O defenders were able to fend off many scoring attempts by the visitors.

"We were under fire the whole time," Heinz said. "We did a good job of working ourselves up a few times, which alleviated the pressure. But we were under fire a lot. Mentally, we didn't break down or make a mistake. It just solidifies the testament to their ability to finish games. That's great for a young and small team. These girls don't get subbed and have to play every minute and they fight through it."

One nervous moment came with less than five minutes remaining in the match when Conestoga was awarded a penalty kick due to a handball in the goalie box. Heinz didn't agree with the call, but it didn't matter as the penalty kick sailed over the net.

It wasn't the first time goalkeeper Jordyn Vanschoiack had been tested in the match as she faced 18 total shots from Conestoga.

"Jordyn did a great job not letting anything rebound," Heinz said. "Also, in that wind, you can get knuckles balls and it didn't bother her. She just had an awesome game for us."

Heinz was also happy with Bryn Fugett, who had to step up early in the match for an injured Myah Hood.

"Bryn had been playing midfield for us and got thrown into a defensive spot tonight," Heinz said. "She put a lot of the technical abilities to great use and handled a really hot corner. They ran their number one attacker on that corner, and that's usually not a situation you want against a young defender, but Bryn handled it very well."

The Lady O is now 5-8 on the season and will be in action again at Ralston on Monday in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. With a win, they would advance to the championship game on Tuesday against either No. 1 seed Platteview, No. 4 seed Plattsmouth or No. 5 seed Nebraska City. A loss would put them in a third place game on Tuesday.

