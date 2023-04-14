On another windy evening at the House of Orange, the Beatrice girls soccer team was able to pick up a 3-0 win over Nebraska City.

The Lady O scored one goal against the wind in the first half and then scored two more in the second half with the wind at their back.

Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said the team is tired of playing in such windy conditions as it makes for some rough soccer, but said the team was up to the challenge.

"We had a tough week with some things in our program and it took an emotional toll on the girls, but the game played out well," Heinz said. "We are trying to get a new system to work and it's based on positional awareness and trusting in your teammates and getting in proper position to play the game we want to play. We did a decent job with it, but we do still have some work to do."

Beatrice's first goal came midway through the first half as they were going into the win. Heinz said getting a goal against the wind is a huge confidence booster.

"It was a good team goal," Heinz said. "We worked it through the midfield and we were able to maneuver the ball against the wind. It just came down to Alexa Jelinek finding Macy Holthus and she was able to hit it with enough pace into that strong wind go get it into the goal where the goalkeeper couldn't get to it. It was a very encouraging goal."

Beatrice's next goal came in the second half from the foot of Olivia Jones. Heinz said the goal was a great example of perfect positioning as Jones was right where she needed to be.

"The midfielders got the ball into the attacking area and as the play broke down, the ball was able to get dropped as a safety valve and Olivia was able to use the wind at her back and catch the goal keeper off guard," Heinz said. "She put it nice and high and the wind carried it over the goalie. If Olivia had been anywhere else, it wouldn't have worked out. She was right where she needed to be and the play worked perfectly."

Holthus was able to find Jelinek for the third goal of the game. Heinz said it was just opposite of how the first goal worked out.

"Macy (Holthus) had it out wide and got in between the defense," Heinz said. "She got about to the 18 yard line and (Alexa) Jelinek was in the position she needed to be and was able to connect with a nice low line driving shot. There were some defenders in front of her that probably took vision away from the goalie and the ball was able to get right by her."

Heinz was pleased with the play of Jones and Erin Ware in the midfield.

"Those two are really becoming sound in their positions," Heinz said. "They aren't thinking too defensively and are getting more confident and controlling the midfield, which takes stress off the back line."

Heinz said they also got good minutes from Macy Wilcox coming off the bench.

"Macy Wilcox played a lot of solid minutes and is improving," Heinz said. "She made a case for a potential starting spot, which could change things up for us possibly and give us more offensive potency."

Beatrice goalie Jordyn Vanschoiack was able to keep Nebraska City out of the net with several saves.

"Jordyn played well, especially with the wind in her face," Heinz said. "Her confidence coming out of the box and stepping forward and using her feet to slow down attacks is notable. She's breaking out of her shell these last three games and I'd like to see more of it going forward."

The Lady O has won two of their last three games and are now 2-7 on the season.

"I'm proud of the whole team all around," Heinz said. "They are coming together and building confidence."

The Lady O will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Conestoga.

Orangemen pick up first win

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys soccer team went on the road and picked up their first win of the season.

Beatrice beat the Pioneers 2-1. All goals were scored in the second half.

It was the duo of Deighton Norris and Ty Dittbrenner that was able to get it done offensively for the Orangemen. On the first goal, Norris was able to score off an assist from Dittbrenner.

On the second goal, the roles were reversed as Dittbrenner scored off an assist from Norris.

The Orangemen improve to 1-8 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Elkhorn.