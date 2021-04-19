Lady O soccer splits weekend matches

The Beatrice girls soccer team split a pair of matches at the end of last week.

The Lady O defeated Nebraska City 2-0 on Thursday before falling to Ralston 4-2 on a chilly Friday night. Both matches took place at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

In the win against Nebraska City, both Beatrice goals came in the second half.

Sarah Price and Linda Humble had the two goals for Beatrice while Addy Timmerman and Reganne Henning had the assists.

Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said both goals were truly team goals with building up from the backfield.

"It was just a good game of possession on senior night," Heinz said. "We've been kind of building up to the end of the season here and we're trying to be in our best soccer shape going into the postseason. The girls played really good. They were patient and didn't get down when the goals didn't come early. We didn't change anything and our patience payed off as we were able to break through in the second half."

Heinz said it's difficult to single out any individual performances because of how well they played as a team, but said Reganne Henning had a particularly good night.