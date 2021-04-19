Lady O soccer splits weekend matches

The Beatrice girls soccer team split a pair of matches at the end of last week.
The Lady O defeated Nebraska City 2-0 on Thursday before falling to Ralston 4-2 on a chilly Friday night. Both matches took place at the House of Orange in Beatrice.
In the win against Nebraska City, both Beatrice goals came in the second half.
Sarah Price and Linda Humble had the two goals for Beatrice while Addy Timmerman and Reganne Henning had the assists.
Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said both goals were truly team goals with building up from the backfield.
"It was just a good game of possession on senior night," Heinz said. "We've been kind of building up to the end of the season here and we're trying to be in our best soccer shape going into the postseason. The girls played really good. They were patient and didn't get down when the goals didn't come early. We didn't change anything and our patience payed off as we were able to break through in the second half."
Heinz said it's difficult to single out any individual performances because of how well they played as a team, but said Reganne Henning had a particularly good night.
"Reganne Henning has kind of stepped into a dual role with possession," Heinz said. "She played a big role in keeping our foot on the gas pedal and putting pressure on Nebraska City."
Ralston led Beatrice 2-1 at half time on Friday and then outscored Beatrice 2-1 in the second half to win 4-2.
Avery Gaertig and Linda Humble had the two goals for Beatrice while Addy Timmerman had both assists.
Heinz said Friday's loss was also a good game. He said Ralston's two goals were unfortunate in that sometimes bad things happen.
"We can't really blame those goals on anything or anybody other than a lack of communication," Heinz said. "But our girls never gave up and I was proud of their fight."
Beatrice is playing at less than 100 percent strength with a couple of their top players hobbled due to injuries. Heinz said younger players have stepped up to fill the void and have done a nice job.
"It was another game of good possession and not folding into playing the kick and run style of soccer," Heinz said. "I'm super proud they they're playing good possession and working hard and getting some goals on the board. The two big mistakes we made are very fixable and we will fix that in practice today."
Mack Holthus didn't have any goals in the game, but Heinz said she was put in charge of shutting down Ralston's top player.
"Mack battled their super star from start to finish," Heinz said. "It was a tough batttle. Ralston might have won the score line, but Mack won that small victory over their star."
The Lady O is now 4-8 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Conestoga, which will wrap up their regular season. They will then start the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Orangemen beat Nebraska City
The Beatrice boys soccer team kept their hot streak going with a 2-1 win over Nebraska City in double overtime on Thursday. That match took place at Nebraska City.
Both regulation goals were scored in the second half, making it 1-1 and forcing overtime. Neither team scored in the first overtime, but Beatrice was able to break through in the second overtime to win 2-1.
The Orangemen got goals from Rodolfo Cuevas and Selvin Acosta-Flores in the match. Goalie Connor Kelley had five saves in the match.
Beatrice is now 9-2 on the season and host Seward on Thursday for their regular season finale. They will begin the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday.