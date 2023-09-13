NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice softball team stayed hot with a 7-0 road win over Nebraska City Tuesday night.

The Lady O jumped on top with three runs in the first inning. Delanie Roeder led the inning off with a single, stole second and went to third on a sacrifice fly. Roeder scored on a passed ball.

Callie Schwisow then singled and Paisley Belding walked and both scored on Tatum Tempelmeyer's two-RBI single, making it 3-0.

Beatrice added a run in the third inning. Brooke Gleason led off with a single, stole second and then scored on another RBI single by Tempelmeyer, making it 4-0.

In the fourth inning, Tana Antons led off the inning with a solo home run to extend the lead to 5-0.

Beatrice scored their last two runs in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Tempelmeyer singled and scored on Jordyn Vanschoiack's RBI double. Vanschoiack then scored on Antons' RBI single to make it 7-0.

Tempelmeyer led the offense with three singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Antons had a home run, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Vanschoiack had a double while Roeder, Gleason, Alexa Jelinek, Schwisow and Haley Loomis had a single each.

Layla Boyko pitched five innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out seven and walking one. Jada Berke pitched two innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out two and walking one.

Beatrice is now 6-4 on the season and will host Freeman on Thursday.

Freeman edges Southern

The Freeman softball team hosted Southern/Diller-Odell on Tuesday and won 2-1.

Freeman's two runs came in the bottom of the third. Nevaeh Niles led off the inning with a single She stole second and scored on Kaylie Beau's RBI single. Kloey Johnson then reached on an error and Taelyn Lang's RBI single made it 2-0.

Southern/Diller-Odell's lone run came in the sixth inning. With one out, Karrigan Henrichs reached second base on an error. She eventually scored when Mya Frase reached on an error, making it 2-1. The tying run was left stranded at third, though.

Sydney Lenner was the winning pitcher for Freeman, pitching all seven innings and giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out 12 and walking three.

Offensively for Freeman, Niles had two singles while Lang and Beau had a single each.

Henrichs pitched for Southern, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Offensively for Southern, Jaidyn Allington and Frase had a double each while Henrichs had a single.

Freeman is not 15-2 on the season and will travel to Beatrice on Thursday night. Southern/Diller-Odell is 8-8 on the season and will travel to a triangular at Wilber-Clatonia on Saturday.

Sunland softball scores Norris 11, Lincoln NW 0 Blue River 14, Wilber-Clatonia 3 Malcolm 12, Fairbury 0 Seward 13, Fairbury 0