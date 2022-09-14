Lady O softball beats Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice softball team used a late offensive surge to defeat Nebraska City 9-5 Tuesday night.

The two teams were tied 5-5 after five innings, but the Lady O scored three runs in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh inning to get the win.

Beatrice jumped on top immediately when Avery Barnard led off the game with a solo home run to give the Lady O a 1-0 lead.

Delanie Roeder added to that lead in the top of the third when she blasted a solo home run of her own, making it 2-0.

Nebraska City tied it up in the bottom of the third. A solo home run made it 2-1 and a hit batsman and RBI triple tied it 2-2.

Beatrice regained the lead in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Barnard singled, Riley Schwisow walked. Barnard went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to make it 3-2.

The Lady O got two more runs in the top of the fifth. Paisley Belding walked and Roeder doubled. Jane DeBoer's ground out scored one run and Jordyn Vanschoiack's sacrifice fly made it 5-2.

Two Beatrice errors, a double and a ground out led to three runs for the Lady Pioneers in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game 5-5.

In the top of the sixth, Barnard led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Sadie Hereth's RBI single. Hereth eventually scored on Roeder's RBI double and Jane DeBoer's RBI single made it 8-5.

Beatrice tacked on one more insurance run in the seventh. Singles by Callie Schwisow and Barnard followed by Riley Schwisow reaching on a fielder's choice loaded the bases. Hereth grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed the run to score, making it 9-5.

Nebraska City went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, making the final score 9-5.

Riley Schwisow pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out five and walking one. Layla Boyko pitched three innings, giving up three runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out three and walking none.

Roeder had a home run and two doubles while Barnard had a home run and two singles. Hereth and Jane DeBoer had two singles each while Riley Schwisow, Belding, Lucy DeBoer and Callee Schwisow had a single each.

Beatrice improves to 12-3 on the season will travel to Freeman Thursday night for a game at Zion Lutheran Church Softball Field. The varsity game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Other Sunland softball scores Blue River 19, Wilber-Clatonia 9 Freeman 8, Southern 0 Malcolm 8, Fairbury 4 Seward 13, Fairbury 1