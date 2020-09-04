Lady O softball blasts Omaha Gross

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- The Beatrice softball team went on the road on Thursday and got a convincing win over Omaha Gross.

After a slow start, Beatrice's offense came alive in the second half of the game to beat the Cougars 17-7 at Omaha Gross High School.

The score was 0-0 after three innings, but Beatrice rallied for six runs in the fourth inning. Reganne Henning got the rally started with a lead off walk and she would score on Riley Schwisow's two run home run.

Beatrice wasn't done there. Rylee Pangborn walked, Laney Workman singled and Jane Deboer was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. A passed ball allowed one run to score and a two-RBI single by Jaidyn Vanschoiack brought in another run to make it 4-0. Avery Barnard's two RBI single made it 6-0.

Omaha Gross scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5, but Beatrice would score seven runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 13-5.

Morgan Mahoney got the rally started with a single and she scored on Barnard's RBI double. A double by Tavia Hausman and a three run home run by Henning made it 10-5.