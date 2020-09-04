Lady O softball blasts Omaha Gross

OMAHA -- The Beatrice softball team went on the road on Thursday and got a convincing win over Omaha Gross.
After a slow start, Beatrice's offense came alive in the second half of the game to beat the Cougars 17-7 at Omaha Gross High School.
The score was 0-0 after three innings, but Beatrice rallied for six runs in the fourth inning. Reganne Henning got the rally started with a lead off walk and she would score on Riley Schwisow's two run home run.
Beatrice wasn't done there. Rylee Pangborn walked, Laney Workman singled and Jane Deboer was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. A passed ball allowed one run to score and a two-RBI single by Jaidyn Vanschoiack brought in another run to make it 4-0. Avery Barnard's two RBI single made it 6-0.
Omaha Gross scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5, but Beatrice would score seven runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 13-5.
Morgan Mahoney got the rally started with a single and she scored on Barnard's RBI double. A double by Tavia Hausman and a three run home run by Henning made it 10-5.
A double by Schwisow and an RBI single by Workman brought in another run. Vanschoiack's RBI single made it 12-5. After a single by Mahoney, Barnard's RBI single made it 13-5.
Omaha Gross scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-7, but Beatrice piled on four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Henning led it off with a double and Schwisow singled. Delanie Roeder's RBI double made it 14-7. Lucy Deboer's RBI single made it 15-7. Paisley Delunger walked to load the bases and Mahoney was hit by a pitch, forcing in another run. A ground out allowed one more run to score, making it 17-7.
Omaha Gross went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, ending the game.
Barnard led the Lady O offense with a double, three singles, five RBI's and a run scored. Henning had home run, a double, a single, three RBI's and three runs scored. Schwisow had a home run, a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Workman had three singles.
Mahoney and Vanschoiack had two singles each. Roeder, and Hausman had a double each. Lucy Deboer had a single.
Rylee Pangborn pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one. Schwisow pitched 2.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking three.
Beatrice improves to 5-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to York. They will be home again next Thursday when they host Seward.
Other Sunland scores
Auburn 5, Freeman 1
Freeman 3, Falls City 1
FCEMF 2, Diller-Odell 1
