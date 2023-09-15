The Beatrice softball team was able to pull away from Freeman late in a game at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the fifth inning before the Lady O erupted for three runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning to win 9-3.

Freeman struck first with two runs in the top of the second. Hunter Haner led off the inning getting hit by a pitch and Kyla Davison doubled. Two consecutive ground outs allowed both runs to score, making it 2-0.

Beatrice got one run back in the bottom of the third. Haley Loomis led off the inning with a single. The next two Lady O hitters were retired, but Paisley Belding walked and Callie Schwisow's RBI single made it 2-1.

The Lady O tied it in the bottom of the fourth. Jordyn Vanschoiack led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch and she would score on Lucy DeBoer's RBI double to tie the game 2-2.

Beatrice took the lead in the fifth inning. With one out, Belding walked and Schwisow singled. They would both come into score on Vanschoiack's three run home run, making it 5-2.

Freeman got one run back in the top of the sixth. Sydney Lenners reached on an error and Davison's RBI double made it 5-3.

Beatrice pulled away in the bottom of the sixth. Lucy DeBoer led off with a double and scored on Loomis' RBI single to make it 6-3. Belding then connected for a two-run home run to make it 8-3.

Schwisow re-ignited the rally with a single and she scored on Tatum Tempelmeyer's RBI double to make it 9-3.

Freeman's offense went down in order in the top of the seventh, making the final score 9-3.

Layla Boyko pitched all seven innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out eight and walking none.

Offensively, Schwisow had three singles while Tempelmeyer and Lucy DeBoer had two doubles each. Loomis had two singles, Belding and Vanshoiack had a home run each while Delanie Roeder had a single.

Lenners pitched five innings for Freeman, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking three. Taelyn Lang pitched one inning for Freeman, giving up four earned runs on five hits.

Offensively, Davison had three doubles for the Lady Falcons while Cassie Klein and Kloey Johnson had one single each.

Beatrice improves to 7-4 on the season and will return to action on Saturday when they travel to the Hastings Tournament. Freeman falls to 15-3 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to a triangular at Wahoo.

