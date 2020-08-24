Lady O softball falls to Northwest, Hastings

The Beatrice softball team had a tough weekend against Northwest and Hastings.
In a triangular, Beatrice lost their first game to Northwest 10-2 in six innings Saturday at Hannibal Park in Beatrice. They then fell to Hastings 13-3 in six innings.
Northwest jumped out to an early lead against Beatrice, scoring three runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning. Two errors and four singles led to the three runs in the first inning while two more errors and a single led to another three runs in the second inning.
The Lady O managed to score one run in the first inning. Morgan Mahoney led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She eventually scored on a passed ball.
Northwest left a runner stranded on third base in the top of the third. Mahoney then hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to make it 6-2.
Beatrice's bats went silent after that while Northwest scored one run in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning to make it 10-2.
The Lady O needed a run keep the game going. They got two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, but would be unable to score them.
Beatrice had just five hits in the game. Mahoney had a home run and a single while Tavia Hausman, Avery Barnard and Delanie Roeder had a single each.
Rylee Pangborn pitched the first four innings while Riley Schwisow pitched the final two innings. Beatrice's defense committed four errors in the game.
Beatrice's jumped out to an early 1-0 lead against Hastings when Avery Barnard hit a solo home run in the top of the first.
A home run and four singles led to five runs for Hastings in the bottom of the first, making it 5-1. Three singles, an error and a home run led to another four runs in the second inning to make it 9-1.
The Lady O got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third. With one out, Mahoney doubled and Barnard's RBI single made it 9-2. They left runners stranded at second and third in the fourth inning.
Another solo home run by Barnard in the fifth inning made it 9-3, but Hastings would score four more runs in the sixth inning to make it 13-3. Beatrice went down in order in the sixth inning, ending the game.
Barnard had two home runs, a single, three RBI's and a run scored. Mahoney had a double and a run scored. Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single.
Rylee Pangborn and Paisley Delunger combined to pitch the game for Beatrice. The Lady O defense committed one error.
Delaney Mullen hit three home runs for Hastings and have seven RBI"s and three runs scored.
Beatrice falls to 1-3 on the season. They traveled to a double dual at McCook on Monday. For those results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun. Beatrice will host Bennington on Thursday.
