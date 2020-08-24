Lady O softball falls to Northwest, Hastings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice softball team had a tough weekend against Northwest and Hastings.

In a triangular, Beatrice lost their first game to Northwest 10-2 in six innings Saturday at Hannibal Park in Beatrice. They then fell to Hastings 13-3 in six innings.

Northwest jumped out to an early lead against Beatrice, scoring three runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning. Two errors and four singles led to the three runs in the first inning while two more errors and a single led to another three runs in the second inning.

The Lady O managed to score one run in the first inning. Morgan Mahoney led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She eventually scored on a passed ball.

Northwest left a runner stranded on third base in the top of the third. Mahoney then hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to make it 6-2.

Beatrice's bats went silent after that while Northwest scored one run in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning to make it 10-2.

The Lady O needed a run keep the game going. They got two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, but would be unable to score them.