Lady O softball holds off Nebraska City

The Beatrice softball earned a hard fought win over Nebraska City Tuesday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Lady O defeated Nebraska City 11-9, improving their record to 10-3 on the season. Beatrice led 11-5 going into the seventh inning, but the Lady Pioneers rallied for four runs in the seventh to make it close.

Beatrice fell behind early when Nebraska City rallied for three runs in the top of the first. Two Beatrice errors, a walk and a single led to the three runs.

The Lady O immediately answered with five runs in the bottom of the first. Avery Barnard led off with a single and Morgan Mahoney walked, setting the state for Riley Schwisow's three-run home run.

Paisley Belding re-ignited the rally with a single and Laney Workman reached on a fielder's choice. Jane DeBoer's two-RBI double made it 5-3.

Beatrice then added two more runs in the second inning. Tavia Hausman walked and then scored on Belding's two-run home run, making it 7-3.

The Lady O would leave the bases loaded in the third inning, but would add a run in the fourth inning. Lucy DeBoer reached on an error and eventually scored when Jane DeBoer reached on another Nebraska City error, making it 8-3.