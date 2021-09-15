Lady O softball holds off Nebraska City

The Beatrice softball earned a hard fought win over Nebraska City Tuesday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The Lady O defeated Nebraska City 11-9, improving their record to 10-3 on the season. Beatrice led 11-5 going into the seventh inning, but the Lady Pioneers rallied for four runs in the seventh to make it close.
Beatrice fell behind early when Nebraska City rallied for three runs in the top of the first. Two Beatrice errors, a walk and a single led to the three runs.
The Lady O immediately answered with five runs in the bottom of the first. Avery Barnard led off with a single and Morgan Mahoney walked, setting the state for Riley Schwisow's three-run home run.
Paisley Belding re-ignited the rally with a single and Laney Workman reached on a fielder's choice. Jane DeBoer's two-RBI double made it 5-3.
Beatrice then added two more runs in the second inning. Tavia Hausman walked and then scored on Belding's two-run home run, making it 7-3.
The Lady O would leave the bases loaded in the third inning, but would add a run in the fourth inning. Lucy DeBoer reached on an error and eventually scored when Jane DeBoer reached on another Nebraska City error, making it 8-3.
Nebraska City would get back in it with two runs in the top of the fifth. Two singles and a double led to the runs, making the score 8-5.
Beatrice would then get three critical insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Mahoney led off with a single and Schwisow was hit by a pitch. Belding then walked to load the bases with one out.
Lucy DeBoer's sacrifice fly made it 9-5. After Workman walked to load the bases with two outs, Jane DeBoer's two-RBI single would extend the lead to 11-5.
In the top of the seventh, Nebraska City loaded the bases with nobody out after an error, a fielder's choice and a hit batsman. A grand slam home run would make it 11-9. The rally would stop there, though, as the next two Nebraska City hitters would make outs, making 11-9 the final score.
Riley Schwisow pitched all seven innings, giving up nine runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.
Jane DeBoer led the way for Beatrice's offense with a double, two singles and four RBI's. Belding had a home run, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored while Mahoney had two singles and two runs scored. Schwisow had a home run and three RBI's. Barnard had a single and a run scored.
The Beatrice softball team will be in action again this Saturday when they travel to the Columbus Invite.
Other Sunland softball scores
Fairbury 3, Malcolm 2
Seward 7, Fairbury 6
Wilber-Clatonia 15, Blue River 10
Freeman 10, Southern 0