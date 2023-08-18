BLUE SPRINGS -- The Beatrice softball team opened their season with two wins Thursday in their annual triangular with Norris and Southern.

Beatrice played in the latter two games of the triangular, which was hosted in Blue Springs. In their first game, the Lady O defeated Norris 5-2 in six innings.

Layla Boyko pitched all six innings for the Lady O, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out six and walking one.

Offensively, Beatrice jumped on top early with two runs in the top of the first. Delanie Roeder got hit by a pitch to lead off the game and Callie Schwisow's RBI double made it 1-0. Paisley Belding's RBI single extended the lead to 2-0.

Beatrice got two more runs in the top of the fourth. Abbie Hoffman led off with a single, but the next two Beatrice batter made outs.

Genna Dawson kept the rally going with a walk and Haley Loomis' two-RBI double made it 4-0.

Norris put a rally together in the bottom of the fourth to get two runs back. Myra Carlow was hit by a pitch to open the inning. After two outs were recorded, Reese Behrends walked and Riane Hicks was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Addison Burbach's two-RBI single made it 4-2.

Beatrice got an insurance run in the top of the fifth. With one out, Schwisow singled and Belding walked. Hoffman's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third with two outs. Schwisow then scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2.

That would be the end of the scoring as Beatrice held on for the 5-2 win.

Schwisow led the offense for Beatrice with a double, a single and an RBI. Loomis had a double and two RBI's. Belding, Hoffman and Lucy DeBoer had a single each.

Norris had just two hits in the game. Trinity Becher had a double and Burbach had a single.

Reese Behrends pitched all six innings for Norris, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking two.

In the nightcap of the triangular, Beatrice defeated Southern/Diller-Odell 12-4 in four innings.

Beatrice scored four runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning and seven runs in the fourth inning on their way to the win.

Jada Berke pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two. Addi Baxa recorded the final two outs of the game in the circle.

Delanie Roeder led the way offensively for Beatrice. She had a triple, a double, three RBI's and two runs scored. Brooke Gleason and Tatum Templemeyer had two singles each while Belding, Loomis and Dawson had one single each.

Southern/Diller-Odell, who have adopted the nickname the "Thunder" this season, were led offensively by Maddie Parde, who had a double and a single. Jaidyn Allington had a double while Reegan Lauby, Karrigan Henrichs and Gabby Long had one single each.

Henrichs pitched all four innings for Southern/Diller-Odell.

In the first game of the triangular, Norris used the long ball to defeat Southern/Diller-Odell 5-2 in five innings.

Norris had just three hits in the game, but they were all home runs. Myra Carlow, Trinity Becher and Riane Hicks had a home run each.

Embrie Bednar pitched 2.2 innings for Norris, giving up two earned runs on one hit while striking out seven and walking four. Reese Behrends pitched 2.1 innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out seven.

The Thunder had two hits in the game -- two singles by Reegan Lauby.

Henrichs pitched all five innings for Southern/Diller-Odell, giving up five earned runs on three hits while striking out six and walking five.

Other Sunland softball scores Freeman 10, Fairbury 0 Raymond Central 28, Wilber-Clatonia 8 Aquinas 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0