The Beatrice softball team pounded out six extra base hits, including two home runs, in a home win over Malcolm on Tuesday.

The Lady O defeated Malcolm 10-0 in four innings at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Delanie Roeder and Tana Antons both homered in the game. Layla Boyko pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just three hits while striking out six and walking none.

Beatrice wasted no time jumping on top with two runs in the top of the first inning. Delanie Roeder led off the inning with a single and Brooke Gleason was hit by a pitch.

The two runners both advanced on stolen bases. With one out, Paisley Belding's sacrifice fly made it 1-0. Tatum Tempelmeyer's RBI triple extended the lead to 2-0.

Beatrice added five more runs in the second inning. Jordyn Vanschoiack led off with a double and then scored on Antons' two-run home run to make it 4-0.

Haley Loomis re-ignited the rally with a walk before scoring on Roeder's RBI double to make it 5-0.

Roeder went to third on a ground out and scored on Callie Schwisow's RBI single to make it 6-0. Schwisow advanced to second when Belding was hit by a pitch. An error would allow her to score, making it 7-0.

The Lady O added three more in the bottom of the third. Jordyn Vanschoiack singled and then scored on Haley Loomis' RBI double, making it 8-0.

Roeder then connected for a two-run home run to extend the lead to 10-0.

Beatrice shut down Malcolm in the top of the fourth inning, which enforced the run rule and ended the game.

Beatrice had 10 total hits in the game. Roeder had a home run, a double and a single while Vanschoiack had a double and a single. Antons had a home run, Tempelmeyer had a triple, Loomis had a double and Gleason and Schwisow had a single each.

Lady O offense stole four bases in the game. Roder had two of those stolen bases while Schwisow and Gleason had a steal each.

The Lady O defense did not commit any errors in the game while Malcolm's defense committed one error.

Beatrice is now 4-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Seward. There next home game will be Tuesday when they host Nebraska City. They will then host Freeman on Thursday.

Sunland softball scores Auburn 17, Fairbury 5 CCV 14, Wilber-Clatonia 2 Centennial 15, Wilber-Clatonia 1 Elkhorn North 9, Norris 0