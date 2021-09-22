Lady O softball shuts out Ralston

RALSTON -- The Beatrice softball team traveled to Ralston on Tuesday and got an 8-0 shut out win.
Riley Schwisow pitched the complete game. In six innings, she gave up no runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking one.
She also got run support early with the Lady O offense scoring three runs in the first inning.
Avery Barnard got things rolling in that first inning with a lead off solo home run. With one out, Schwisow would re-ignite the rally with a double. Alexa Jelinek would come into run for Schwisow and she would score on Paisley Belding's RBI double to make it 2-0.
Lucy DeBoer's RBI double would bring in the third run of the inning to make it 3-0.
They Lady O would leave the bases loaded in the second inning and then wouldn't score again until the seventh inning when they plated five insurance runs.
Barnard and Schwisow both singled to start the rally. With two outs, Belding's two-RBI double made it 5-0. Lucy DeBoer's RBI double brought in another run. Laney Workman's RBI single made it 7-0 and Jane DeBoer's RBI single made it 8-0.
The Beatrice offense had 15 hits in the gameBarnard had a home run and two singles, Belding had two doubles and a single and Lucey DeBoer had two doubles and a single.
Schwisow had a double and a single, Jane DeBoer had two singles and Laney Workman and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single each.
Beatrice is now 12-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Crete at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
Freeman beats Malcolm
The Freeman softball team was able to edge out Malcolm 4-1 in Malcolm.
Paige Mahler got the win, pitching all seven innings giving up one earned run on eight hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Cassie Klein had two singles and two RBI's while Kloey Johnson had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Aspyn Haner, Adi Little, Dakota Haner and Kyla Davison had a single each.
Freeman improves to 16-5 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the ECNC Tournament in Auburn.
Other Sunland scores
Southern 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Falls City 10, Fairbury 3