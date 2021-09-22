Lady O softball shuts out Ralston

RALSTON -- The Beatrice softball team traveled to Ralston on Tuesday and got an 8-0 shut out win.

Riley Schwisow pitched the complete game. In six innings, she gave up no runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking one.

She also got run support early with the Lady O offense scoring three runs in the first inning.

Avery Barnard got things rolling in that first inning with a lead off solo home run. With one out, Schwisow would re-ignite the rally with a double. Alexa Jelinek would come into run for Schwisow and she would score on Paisley Belding's RBI double to make it 2-0.

Lucy DeBoer's RBI double would bring in the third run of the inning to make it 3-0.

They Lady O would leave the bases loaded in the second inning and then wouldn't score again until the seventh inning when they plated five insurance runs.

Barnard and Schwisow both singled to start the rally. With two outs, Belding's two-RBI double made it 5-0. Lucy DeBoer's RBI double brought in another run. Laney Workman's RBI single made it 7-0 and Jane DeBoer's RBI single made it 8-0.