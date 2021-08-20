Lady O softball sweeps Norris, Southern

FIRTH -- The Beatrice softball team made a big statement in their season opener Thursday night at Norris High School.
The Lady O, who entered the game just outside of the preseason Class B top 10 rankings, defeated Southern 14-0 in three innings in their first game before knocking off Class B No. 6 Norris 10-2 in the night cap.
The main event against Norris was scoreless through the first inning and a half with both teams leaving multiple runners on base.
The Lady Titans broke through for a run in the bottom of the second. Brenli Solano led off with a single before two outs were recorded. Lenah Hills singled and Alexis Bischoff walked to load the bases before McKenna Becher's RBI single made it 1-0.
Beatrice would tie it in the top of the third. With one out, Tavia Hausman doubled and then scored on Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI single, making it 1-1.
Norris regained the lead in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Maisie Brown singled and would eventually score after a single by Ryleigh Ossowski and a Beatrice defensive error, making it 2-1.
The Lady O would tie it again in the fourth. With two outs, Avery Barnard and Morgan Mahoney both singled and Mahoney. Riley Schwisow's RBI single tied it at 2-2.
The fifth inning would be a big one for Beatrice. Jaidyn Vanschoiack led off with a single and Lucy DeBoer reached on a walk. After an out was recorded, Laney Workman walked to load the bases. Paisley Belding's three-RBI triple made it 5-2.
After a walk to Barnard, Mahoney would hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Belding from third. Schwisow then singled and one more run would score on an error, making it 7-2.
Beatrice would add another run in the sixth. Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Lucy DeBoer led off with singles. Vanschoiack eventually scored on a double steal, making it 8-2.
In the seventh, Riley Schwisow reached second base on an error and eventually scored on Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI single, making it 9-2. Lucy DeBoer's RBI double made it 10-2, which would be the final score.
Schwisow pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on 11 hits while striking out four and walking one.
Beatrice had 13 hits in the game. Jaidyn Vanschoiack led the way with four singles, two RBI's and three runs scored. Lucy DeBoer had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Schiwsow had two singles and an RBI and Mahoney also had two singles and an RBI. Belding had a triple, three RBI's and a run scored while Hausman had a double and a run scored. Barnard had a single and two runs scored.
Norris had 11 hits in the game -- all singles. Bischoff, Becher and Solano had two singles each while Delaney White, Sage Burbach, Brown and Ossowski had a single each.
Jacee Carlow pitched 6.1 innings for Norris while Teagan Bade pitched the final two-thirds.
In Beatrice's 14-0 win over Southern in three innings, Belding pitched the first two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking one. Kelby Rupprect pitched a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Mahoney had a double and a single while Lucy DeBoer had a double. Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Laney Workman and Jane DeBoer had a single each. The Lady O benefited from 11 walks and four hit batsman.
Riley Short had the lone hit for Southern.
In the third game of the triangular, Norris defeated Southern 12-0.
The Beatrice softball team (2-0) will be in action again on Saturday when they play in a double dual at Hastings. Norris (1-1) will also play at Hastings on Saturday. Southern (0-2) will play at Aquinas Catholic on Saturday.
Freeman opens season with a win
The Freeman softball team opened their season with a win over defending Class C State Champion Fairbury.
Fairbury scored a run in the first inning, but Freeman tied it in the second inning. The Lady Falcons then scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win 2-1.
Paige Mahler pitched all seven innings, giving up one unearned run on seven hits while striking out 10 and walking two.
Freeman had nine hits in the game. Kloey Johnson had a triple, a single and a run scored. Dakota Haner had a double, a single and an RBI. Madison Gee had two singles while Paige Mahler had a triple. Aspyn Haner had a single and a run scored and Kyla Davison had a single and an RBI.
Freeman is 1-0 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday at the Lincoln Invite. Fairbury (0-1) will travel to the York Quad on Saturday.