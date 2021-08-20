Lady O softball sweeps Norris, Southern

FIRTH -- The Beatrice softball team made a big statement in their season opener Thursday night at Norris High School.

The Lady O, who entered the game just outside of the preseason Class B top 10 rankings, defeated Southern 14-0 in three innings in their first game before knocking off Class B No. 6 Norris 10-2 in the night cap.

The main event against Norris was scoreless through the first inning and a half with both teams leaving multiple runners on base.

The Lady Titans broke through for a run in the bottom of the second. Brenli Solano led off with a single before two outs were recorded. Lenah Hills singled and Alexis Bischoff walked to load the bases before McKenna Becher's RBI single made it 1-0.

Beatrice would tie it in the top of the third. With one out, Tavia Hausman doubled and then scored on Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI single, making it 1-1.

Norris regained the lead in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Maisie Brown singled and would eventually score after a single by Ryleigh Ossowski and a Beatrice defensive error, making it 2-1.

The Lady O would tie it again in the fourth. With two outs, Avery Barnard and Morgan Mahoney both singled and Mahoney. Riley Schwisow's RBI single tied it at 2-2.