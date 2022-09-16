Lady O softball wins at Freeman

PICKRELL -- The Beatrice softball team went on the road and defeated Freeman 14-3 in four innings Thursday night at Zion Lutheran Church Softball Field near Pickrell.

The Lady O jumped on top with two runs in the top of the first inning. Avery Barnard led off the inning with a single, went to second on a ground out and went to third on a wild pitch.

Sadie Hereth's RBI single made it 1-0. Paisley Belding then reached on an error and Delanie Roeder's sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Beatrice would tack on five more runs in the second inning. Lucy DeBoer led off with a single. Brooke Gleason came into courtesy and stole second and third. She then scored when Alexis Jelinek reached on a fielder's choice after laying down a bunt.

Barnard's RBI single brought in another run, making it 4-0. Barnard was caught stealing second, but Riley Schwisow re-ignited the rally with a double and Hereth's RBI single made it 5-0.

Belding's RBI double brought in another run and Roeder's RBI single made it 7-0.

Freeman would get one run back in the bottom of the third. Leighton Lueders led off with a walk. Halie Parde came into courtesy run for Lueders and she went to second on Nevaeh Niles' sacrifice.

Kloey Johnson's single put runner's at first and third and a run would score on a double steal, making it 7-1.

Beatrice would answer with four runs in the top of the fourth. Barnard and Riley Schwisow led off with singles and B Carlson walked to load the bases. After an out was recorded, Roeder's RBI single brought in the first run of the inning.

Haley Loomis' two-RBI single made it 10-1. A single by Lucy DeBoer re-loaded the bases. A wild pitch allowed one run to score and Callie Schwisow's three-RBI triple made it 14-1.

Freeman was able to get two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kyla Davison led off with a walk and Caryss Jurgens' RBI double made it 14-2. Aspyn Haner's RBI single made it 14-3, but it wouldn't be enough as the game was called due to the run rule.

Layla Boyko pitched three innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking one. Riley Schwisow pitched one inning, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one.

Paige Mahler pitched the first three innings for Freeman while Sydney Lenners and Dakota Hanner combined to pitch the final inning.

Beatrice improves to 13-3 and will be in action again this Saturday when they travel to the Columbus Invite. Freeman falls to 8-8 and will travel to the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday.

Other Sunland softball scores Wilber-Clatonia 7, Syracuse 4 Bishop Neumann 11, Fairbury 2 Elkhorn 11, Norris 3