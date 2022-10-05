Lady O splits home triangular

The Beatrice volleyball team split two matches of a triangular Tuesday at the Ozone in Beatrice.

It the opener, the Lady O swept Hastings in two sets 25-23, 24-15, but lost the nightcap to Northwest in two sets 25-19, 25-18.

In the first set of the match against Hastings, Beatrice fell behind 7-5, forcing an early timeout.

A block from Annie Gleason and Ellie Jurgens and a kill each from Kiera Busboom and Emily Allen helped Beatrice get back within one at 9-8.

Hastings came back with four straight points to make it 13-8. Three points from Beatrice, including a kill by Sophie Gleason, made it 13-11, but two points by Hastings made it 15-11 and forced Beatrice to take their second timeout.

Out of the timeout, Beatrice scored four of the next five points to make it 16-15. Annie Gleason had a kill during that run.

Beatrice eventually tied it at 18-18. Hastings scored twice to make it 20-18. A kill by Jurgens got the Lady O back within one, but Hastings answered to make it 21-19.

From there, Beatrice went on a 4-0 run behind two kills from Allen and an ace serve by Jurgens. That made it 23-21 and forced Hastings into a timeout.

The two teams traded points out of the timeout, but a kill by Avery Martin would put the set away 25-23.

In the second set, Beatrice vaulted out to a 10-1 lead. Kiera Busboom had three kills during the run while Annie Gleason had a block, Martin had a kill and Kara Schuster had an ace serve.

Hastings then scored three of the next four points to make it 11-4, but back-to-back kills by Jurgens made it 13-4.

Hastings scored two points to make it 13-6, but Lady O extened the lead back to 16-8 behind two kills from Allen and one kill from Jurgens.

With the scored 16-10, Beatrice would rattle off four of the next five points to make it 20-11. Martin and Jurgens had kills during that run, which forced Hastings into their second timeout.

Morgan Maschmann had two ace serves down the stretch as Beatrice coasted to the 25-15 win, completing the sweep.

After getting swept by Northwest in the second set 25-19, 25-18, Beatrice falls to 8-12 on the season.

The Lady O will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Tournament in Malcolm.

Beatrice is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and they will open against fifth-seeded Nebraska City at 9 a.m. With a win, Beatrice would play top-seeded Malcolm at 10:30 a.m.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Platteview plays sixth-seeded Ralston and second-seeded Wahoo plays seventh-seeded Plattsmouth.

Other Sunland volleyball scores Diller-Odell def. Fillmore Central, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 (3-1) Fairbury def. Southern, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 (3-0) High Plains Community def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0) Meridian def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0) Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 (3-0) Sterling def. College View Academy, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0) Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-12, 25-20 (2-0)