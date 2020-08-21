Lady O splits opening doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice softball team opened their season with a triangular on Thursday against Norris and Southern.

The defending Class B State runner-up lost 2-1 in extra innings to Norris in Blue Springs before bouncing back with an 18-6 2 in over Southern in the night cap.

It was the first day of NSAA competition since the COVID-19 virus shut down high school sports last spring. Many safety measures were taken at Thursday's triangular, including masks being worn by coaches and bench players. They also sanitized softballs after they were fouled into the crowd.

The game against Norris wasn't decided until the bottom of the ninth. Tiebreaker rules puts a runner on second base to start every inning in extra innings. Beatrice was unable to score their runner in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Grace Dowding laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Maddy Collier to third base. After a walk to Matthea Boon. Izzy Havel then laid down a bunt and Dowding was able to beat the throw home, giving Norris the 2-1 win.

Both teams' previous runs came in the fifth inning. In the top of the fifth, Morgan Mahoney singled with one out and eventually scored on Tavia Hausman's two out RBI double, giving the Lady O a 1-0 lead.