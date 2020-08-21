Lady O splits opening doubleheader

The Beatrice softball team opened their season with a triangular on Thursday against Norris and Southern.
The defending Class B State runner-up lost 2-1 in extra innings to Norris in Blue Springs before bouncing back with an 18-6 2 in over Southern in the night cap.
It was the first day of NSAA competition since the COVID-19 virus shut down high school sports last spring. Many safety measures were taken at Thursday's triangular, including masks being worn by coaches and bench players. They also sanitized softballs after they were fouled into the crowd.
The game against Norris wasn't decided until the bottom of the ninth. Tiebreaker rules puts a runner on second base to start every inning in extra innings. Beatrice was unable to score their runner in the top of the ninth.
In the bottom of the ninth, Grace Dowding laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Maddy Collier to third base. After a walk to Matthea Boon. Izzy Havel then laid down a bunt and Dowding was able to beat the throw home, giving Norris the 2-1 win.
Both teams' previous runs came in the fifth inning. In the top of the fifth, Morgan Mahoney singled with one out and eventually scored on Tavia Hausman's two out RBI double, giving the Lady O a 1-0 lead.
Norris answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Boon led off with a single. A sacrifice moved her to second base and a ground out advanced her to third. An error allowed her to score, tying the game 1-1.
That would be the last of the scoring until the bottom of the ninth.
Alexis Wiggins pitched all nine innings for Norris, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out 10 and walking two. Beatrice's Ryllee Pangborn pitched eight innings, giving up one unearned run on seven hits while striking out two and walking two. Riley Schwisow pitched the ninth inning for the Lady O.
Morgan Mahoney led Beatrice's offense with two singles while Tavia Hausman had a double and Rylee Pangborn and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single each.
Norris' offense was led by Grace Dowding and Matthea Boon, who had two singles each. Maddy Collier had a double while Alexis Bishoff, Delaney White, McKenna Becher and Izzy Havel had a single each.
Beatrice's defense had five errors in the game while Norris committed two errors.
Beatrice's offense erupted in the second game against Southern. They scored four runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning to open a 10-1 lead. Southern scored four runs in the bottom of the second to make it 10-5, but the Lady O scored two runs in the fourth and six runsin the fifth to put the game away.
Beatrice pounded out 19 hits in the game, including four singles, and RBI and three runs scored by Morgan Mahoney. Avery Barnard had a triple, a double and three runs scored. Riley Schwisow had a double, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Rylee Pangborn had a home run, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Reganne Henning had a double and three RBI's. Tavia Hausman had a home run and three RBI's. Delanie Roeder had a double, two RBI's and a run scored. Adding a single each was Paisley Delunger, Stormie Gonzalez-Dorn, Caryss Jurgens and Jaidyn Vanschoiack.
Riley Schwisow pitched the first four innings for Beatrice, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking three. Paisley Delunger pitched a perfect fifth inning, striking out one.
Southern had eight hits in the game, including a double and a single from Taylor Trauernicht. Adding a single each was Kendrea Troxel, Mallory Denner, Karley Lauby, Haylee Hutchison, Jaidyn Allington and Katie Forney.
Norris also won their first game of the night against Southern 12-0 in four innings.
Jacee Carlow pitched three innings for the Titans, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out four and walking two. Alexis Wiggins pitched the fourth inning.
Taylor McMurray led Norris' offense with a home run, a double, three RBI's and two runs scored. Grace Dowding had three singles, two runs and an RBI. Alexis Bishoff and Bailee Zavala had a double and a single each. Izzy Havel had two singles, Delaney White had a double and Maddy Collier had a single.
Beatrice will be in action again Saturday when they host a triangular with Hastings and Northwest starting at 10 am. at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
Fairbury rallies late to beat Freeman
The defending Class C State Champion Fairbury softball team had to rally late to win their opener over Freeman on Thursday.
Freeman led 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, but Fairbury scored four runs in the fifth inning and four more runs in the sixth inning to eventually win 10-5.
Ellie Ohlde had two triples, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored to lead the Fairbury offense. Jordan Tracy had a double, two singles, three RBI's and a runs scored. Casidy Sipek had a double and a single while Marlee Biehl had two singles. Jami Mans, Josi Mans, Brittyn Wentz and Aspen DeFrain had a single each
Jamie Mans pitched all seven innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits while striking out 10 and walking none.
Dakota Haner led the way for Freeman with a home run, three singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Madison Gee had a home run while Kloey Johnson had two singles. Mikayla Lempka and Paige Hemminger had a single each.
Paige Mahler pitched 4.1 innings for the Falcons while Dakota Haner pitched that last 1.2 innings.
