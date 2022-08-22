Lady O splits road games

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice softball team split a pair of games during a triangular at Grand Island Northwest on Saturday.

Beatrice lost their first game to host team Northwest 2-0, but bounced back to beat Hastings 14-3.

Against Northwest, the game was tied 0-0 going into the sixth inning when Northwest finally broke through for two runs.

Riley Schwisow pitched all six innings for Beatrice, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out one and walking none.

The Lady O offense was only able to muster four hits in the game -- all singles. Avery Barnard, Paisley Belding, Sadie Hereth and Jane DeBoer had one single each.

In the 14-3 win over Hastings, Beatrice was able to score two runs in the first inning. With one out, Callie Schwisow singled and Riley Schwisow and Belding both walked to load the bases. Delanie Roeder then walked, which forced in a run. Hereth grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed another run to score, making it 2-0.

Beatrice added a run in the second inning. Lucy DeBoer walked and Jane DeBoer reached on an error. A double steal allowed the run to score, making it 3-0.

Beatrice pulled away in the third inning with seven more runs. With one out, Belding walked and Roeder singled. Hereth then singled, but Belding was thrown out trying to score. Lucy DeBoer and Jordyn Vanschoiack had back-to-back RBI singles to make it 6-0.

After a walk to Jane DeBoer, Avery Barnard's RBI single made it 7-0. Callie Schwisow reached on an error, which loaded the bases. Riley Schwisow then walked, forcing in a run and making it 8-0. Belding's two-RBI single made it 10-0.

Hastings would get three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Beatrice would score four in the top of the fifth. Mary Ellen Zapata led off with a double and then scored on Barnard's RBI double. Callie Schwisow was hit by a pitch and Riley Schwisow's bunt single brought in another run. Abbie Hoffman's two-RBI double made it 14-3.

Hastings went down in order in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game due to the run rule.

Layla Boyko pitched 4.1 innings, giving up three unearned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two. Kelby Rupprect got the final two outs of the game in the circle.

Beatrice had 13 total hits in the game. Barnard had a double and two singles, Roeder had two singles, Zapata and Hoffman had a double each while Riley Schwisow, Belding, Hereth, Lucy DeBoer, Jane and Vanschoack had a single each.

Beatrice is now 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Elkhorn North. The Lady O will e home again on Thursday when they host Bennington.