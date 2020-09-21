Lady O splits two games in Columbus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS -- The Beatrice softball team split a pair of games in Columbus on Saturday.

The Lady O fell in their first game to Norfolk 6-4, but came back and won their second game over Columbus 7-5 in nine innings.

In the win over Columbus, Beatrice's offense pounded out 13 hits. They overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie the game 2-2 in the sixth inning. Both teams scored two runs in the eighth inning. The Lady O managed three runs in the top of the ninth before holding Columbus to one run in the bottom of the ninth, preserving the win.

Beatrice hit four home runs in the game, two of which came off the bat of Tavia Hausman. Hausman also had a single, three RBI's and a run scored.

Riley Schwisow had a home run, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Lucy DeBoer had a home run, three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Avery Barnard, Morgan Mahoney, Reganne Henning and Rylee Pangborn all had a single each.

Riley Schwisow pitched five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking two. Rylee Pangborn pitched four innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out five and walking one.

Beatrice overcame three defensive errors in the game.