Lady O splits two games in Columbus

COLUMBUS -- The Beatrice softball team split a pair of games in Columbus on Saturday.
The Lady O fell in their first game to Norfolk 6-4, but came back and won their second game over Columbus 7-5 in nine innings.
In the win over Columbus, Beatrice's offense pounded out 13 hits. They overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie the game 2-2 in the sixth inning. Both teams scored two runs in the eighth inning. The Lady O managed three runs in the top of the ninth before holding Columbus to one run in the bottom of the ninth, preserving the win.
Beatrice hit four home runs in the game, two of which came off the bat of Tavia Hausman. Hausman also had a single, three RBI's and a run scored.
Riley Schwisow had a home run, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Lucy DeBoer had a home run, three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Avery Barnard, Morgan Mahoney, Reganne Henning and Rylee Pangborn all had a single each.
Riley Schwisow pitched five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking two. Rylee Pangborn pitched four innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Beatrice overcame three defensive errors in the game.
Beatrice had a 3-1 lead late in the game against Norfolk, but allowed five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Beatrice scored once in the seventh inning, but it wouldn't be enough in the 6-4 loss.
The Lady O just had four hits in the game. Lucy DeBoer had a solo home run while Reganne Henning had a double and two RBI's. Avery Barnard had a single and a run scored.
Rylee Pangborn pitched all six innings for Beatrice, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking two. Beatrice's defense had three errors in the game.
Beatrice improves to 10-7 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they host Ralston at Hannibal Park.
Freeman goes undefeated at Arlington Invite
The Freeman softball team went 3-0 on Saturday at the Arlington Invite.
The Falcons won their first game over Columbus Lakeview 6-0.They had eight hits in the game. Dakota Haner had a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored while Mikayla Lempka had a double and a single and two RBI's.
Hayleigh Shubert and Paige Hemminger had a double each while Logan Pelc had two singles.
Paige Mahler pitched three innings, giving up no runs on one hits while striking out six and walking two. Dakota Haner pitched four innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out one and walking one.
In their second game, Freeman beat Arlington 9-1 in four innings.
The Lady Falcons had 10 hits in the game. Hayleigh Shubert had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Mikayla Lempka had two singles. Dakota Haner had a home run while Atley Buhr and Logan Pelc had a double each. Kloey Johnson, Belle Haner, Atley Buhr and Paige Hemminger had a single each.
Paige Mahler pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out seven and walking one.
Freeman won their last game over Tekamah-Herman 11-2 in five innings.
Belle Haner had a home run, two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Kloey Johnson had a double, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Hayleigh Shubert and two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Mikayla Lempka had two singles, an RBI and a run scored.
Atley Buhr had a double while Madison Gee and Kyla Davison had a single each.
Paige Mahler pitched all five innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking none.
Freeman is now 13-5 on the season and will host Malcolm on Tuesday.
Other Sunland scores
Hastings 7, Norris 6
Norris 13, McCook 1
Norris 17, Seward 5
NEN 17, Wilber-Clatonia 7
NEN 8, Southern 3
Southern 11, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Weeping Water 10, Southern 1
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Weeping Water 5
