Lady O splits weekend games

HASTINGS -- The Beatrice softball team played a pair of ranked opponents Saturday in Hastings and were able to split those games.
In their first game, the Lady O knocked off Class B No. 3 ranked Northwest 5-4, but would drop their next game against No. 2 ranked Hastings 14-6.
Against Northwest, Beatrice opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Avery Barnard led off with a single and scored on Morgan Mahoney's RBI double, making it 1-0.
Northwest would score two runs in the top of the third. Two walks and two singles led to the two runs, making it 2-1.
Beatrice regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Barnard led off with a double and Mahoney reached on an error, putting runners at first and third. Riley Schwisow's two-RBI double made it 3-2.
The Lady O would pick up two big insurance runs in the fifth inning. With one out, Mahoney singled and Schwisow reached on an error. Tavia Hausman's two-RBI double made it 5-2.
In the top of the sixth, Northwest loaded the bases with nobody out and eventually got two runs, making it 5-4. They would go down in order in the seventh, though, making that the final score.
Schwisow pitched all seven innings for Beatrice, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits whil striking out three and walking three.
Avery Barnard had a double, a single and two runs scored while Mahoney had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Schwisow had a double and two RBI's and Hausman also had a double and two RBI's. Paisley Belding had a single.
In the second game against Hastings, the two teams were tied 4-4 after three innings, but Hastings would score two runs in the fourth, six runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth on their way to the 14-6 win.
Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Hausman had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Lucy DeBoer had two singles and an RBI. Schwisow had a double and an RBI and Mahoney had a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Barnard, Laney Workman and Jane DeBoer had a single each.
Schwisow pitched 4.2 innings for Beatrice while Paisley Belding pitched a third of an inning and Kelby Rupprecht pitched two-thirds of an inning.
Hastings belted four home runs in the game and had 16 total hits.
Beatrice is now 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Elkhorn North at Hannibal Park.
Other Sunland softball scores
Norris 5, Northwest 2
Hastings 15, Norris 6
Freeman 7, Raymond Central 3