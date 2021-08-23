Lady O splits weekend games

HASTINGS -- The Beatrice softball team played a pair of ranked opponents Saturday in Hastings and were able to split those games.

In their first game, the Lady O knocked off Class B No. 3 ranked Northwest 5-4, but would drop their next game against No. 2 ranked Hastings 14-6.

Against Northwest, Beatrice opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Avery Barnard led off with a single and scored on Morgan Mahoney's RBI double, making it 1-0.

Northwest would score two runs in the top of the third. Two walks and two singles led to the two runs, making it 2-1.

Beatrice regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Barnard led off with a double and Mahoney reached on an error, putting runners at first and third. Riley Schwisow's two-RBI double made it 3-2.

The Lady O would pick up two big insurance runs in the fifth inning. With one out, Mahoney singled and Schwisow reached on an error. Tavia Hausman's two-RBI double made it 5-2.

In the top of the sixth, Northwest loaded the bases with nobody out and eventually got two runs, making it 5-4. They would go down in order in the seventh, though, making that the final score.