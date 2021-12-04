Lady O sprints past Nebraska City in season opener

The Beatrice girls basketball team had little trouble getting past their opponent in the season opener Friday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Lady O defeated Nebraska City 45-15 in a game that saw a running clock for most of the fourth quarter.

Beatrice used a suffocating defense early on to force turnovers, creating easy baskets. They also knocked down three three pointers in the first quarter, which helped them build a 14-2 lead.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said it was a good opener for his squad.

"I thought our girls did a really good job executing our stuff once we settled down a little bit," Weeks said. "The first couple possessions, we were a little quick with our zone offense, but once we got that figured out a little bit, I thought we executed well."

Both offenses struggled early in the first quarter, but Beatrice finally broke through with back-to-back three pointers by Morgan Mahoney and Addie Hatcliff.

Nebraska City scored a basket to make it 6-2, but a basket by Riley Schwisow, five straight points by Avery Barnard and a free throw by Leners made it 14-2 after the first quarter.

Beatrice continued the run in the second quarter when Schwisow scored a basket and Leners followed that up with two free throws. A free throw by Ellie Jurgens made it 19-2. A free throw by Mahoney and a basket by Schwisow made it 22-2 before Nebraska City was finally able to score another basket.

Two free throws by Madeline Swanson, a steal and a lay up by Annie Gleason and a fast break lay up by Hatcliff gave Beatrice a 28-5 lead at half time.

Beatrice outscored Nebraska City 15-0 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 43-5. They would coast to the 45-15 win from there.

Similar to last year, Beatrice's success starts on the defensive end with the creation of turnovers.

"We preach that defense is kind of our staple," Weeks said. "We really try to do good things defensively. We've got some really good girls and sometimes you worry about your defense in the opener because of the lack of a scouting report, but I thought they did a really good job of dialing in and playing good defense."

The scoring was evenly distributed for the Lady O with no individual scoring in double figures. Schwisow had eight points, Mahoney, Hatcliff and Leners had seven points each, Barnard had six points, Jurgens had four points and Swanson, Gleason and Busboom had two points each.

Weeks said balanced scoring is a nice perk to have as a head coach.

"We've really got a good group of girls and each night it can be a different leading scorer," Weeks said. "We thought it was going to be that way going into the year -- just balanced scoring with our starters as well as the girls off the bench rotating in."

Beatirce is now 1-0 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Crete. Weeks said he know the games will get tougher down the road.

"We're just going to look at the things we did here tonight," Weeks said. "Sometimes we attacked well and other times we may have been attacking a little too much. We're going to look at the film and look at some details and then make sure we are ready for Crete."

