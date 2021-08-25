Lady O starts slow, but pulls away from Elkhorn North

The Beatrice softball team fell behind early against Elkhorn North before cranking up their offense and getting a run-rule win.

The Lady O won the game 12-2 in four innings at Hannibal Park in Beatrice Tuesday night.

It was the visitors that were thinking upset early, though. Elkhorn North used a walk and a Beatrice error to score a run in the first inning. They then used two singles and another Beatrice error to score again in the top of the second inning, making it 2-0 early.

The Lady O would put the home crowd's mind at ease with six runs in the bottom of the second. With one out, Lucy DeBoer got the rally started with a single and Laney Workman walked. One run would then score on Jane DeBoer's RBI double.

After the second out was recorded, Avery Barnard came through with a two-RBI double to give Beatrice their first lead at 3-2.

Beatrice wasn't done in the inning. Morgan Mahoney and Riley Schwisow came up with back-to-back RBI singles and Tavia Hausman's RBI double with make it 6-2.

Elkhorn North left two runners on in the top of the third and Beatrice would take advantage by extending their lead in the bottom half of the inning.