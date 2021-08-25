Lady O starts slow, but pulls away from Elkhorn North

The Beatrice softball team fell behind early against Elkhorn North before cranking up their offense and getting a run-rule win.
The Lady O won the game 12-2 in four innings at Hannibal Park in Beatrice Tuesday night.
It was the visitors that were thinking upset early, though. Elkhorn North used a walk and a Beatrice error to score a run in the first inning. They then used two singles and another Beatrice error to score again in the top of the second inning, making it 2-0 early.
The Lady O would put the home crowd's mind at ease with six runs in the bottom of the second. With one out, Lucy DeBoer got the rally started with a single and Laney Workman walked. One run would then score on Jane DeBoer's RBI double.
After the second out was recorded, Avery Barnard came through with a two-RBI double to give Beatrice their first lead at 3-2.
Beatrice wasn't done in the inning. Morgan Mahoney and Riley Schwisow came up with back-to-back RBI singles and Tavia Hausman's RBI double with make it 6-2.
Elkhorn North left two runners on in the top of the third and Beatrice would take advantage by extending their lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Lucy DeBoer got things rolling again with a single and Workman's sacrifice was mishandled, putting runners at first and second with nobody out. Paisley Belding's RBI single made it 7-2 and a passed ball would eventually allow another run to score, giving Beatrice an 8-2 lead after three.
The Lady O wold put the game away in the fourth. Mahoney and Schwisow had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and a wild pitch would allow Mahoney to score. Hausman's RBI single made it 10-2.
An RBI single by Lucy DeBoer plated one more run for Beatrice. Jane DeBoer's single would set up Mary Ellen Zapata's RBI single to make it 12-2, ending the game.
Schwisow pitched all four innings for Beatrice, giving up two unearned runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two.
Beatrice had 15 hits in the game. Mahoney and Lucy DeBoer had three singles each while Jane DeBoer and Tavia Hausman had a double and a single each. Riley Schwisow had two singles while Barnard had a double and Belding and Zapata had a single each.
Beatrice improves to 4-1 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Bennington.