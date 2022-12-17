Lady O suffers first loss of season to Malcolm

A 19-0 run in the middle of the game was too big of a hole for the Beatrice girls basketball team to get out of Friday night in their first lost of the season.

The Lady O, preseason ranked No. 4 in Class B, fell to visiting Class C1 No. 4 ranked Malcolm 50-41 Friday night.

The loss drops the Lady O record to 4-1 on the season.

Malcolm scored the first four points of the game, but Ellie Jurgens scored a basket in the post. Jurgens then answered another Malcolm to make it 6-4.

The Clippers scored three of the next four points with Beatrice's point being a free throw by Addie Hatcliff. Annie Gleason knocked down a three pointer to cut the Lady O deficit to one, but a basket by the Clippers at the end of the first quarter made it 11-8 after one quarter.

A free throw by Schwisow to start the second quarter and a three pointer by Hatcliff gave the Lady O their first lead at 12-11.

Malcolm reclaimed the lead with a basket, but Hatcliff answered with a basket to give the Lady O a 14-13 lead.

That would be the last points for the Lady O in the first half as the Clippers finished the second quarter on a 17-0 run to make it 30-14 at the half. Maclolm knocked down four three pointers during the run.

Malcolm the scored the first basket of the third quarter to extend their run to 19 and extend the lead to 18.

Hatcliff would finally end the run with a three pointer and Schwisow followed that up with a free throw to make it 32-18.

Malcolm extended the lead back to 16, but a put back basket by Kiera Busboom and a three point play by Hatcliff got the Lady O within 11 at 34-23.

The Clippers went on a 4-0 run to make it 38-23. Schwisow traded baskets witih Malcolm to keep the deficit at 15 and a three pointer by Jurgens made it 40-28, but Malcolm ended the third quarter with two free throws to make it 42-28 entering the fourth.

Schwisow opened the quarter with a three pointer to get the Lady O back within 11. After a free throw by Malcolm, Hatcliff would knock down a three pointer and Jurgens would follow that up with a basket to make it 43-36 with 3:39 left in the game.

Malcolm knocked down two free throws to extend the lead back to nine, but a three pointer by Avery Barnard made it 45-39.

Malcolm knocked down two free throws to make it an eight point game with 1:41 left, but a put back basket by Busboom made it 47-41.

Beatrice had a few opportunities to cut the deficit even more, but three point attempts missed their mark. Malcolm then hit three free throws down the stretch to win 50-41.

Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 15 points while Jurgens had nine, Schwisow had seven, Busboom had four and Barnard and Gleason had three each.

Freshman Halle Dolliver led the way for the Clippers with 19 points. Malcolm improves to 5-1 on the season.

The Beatrice girls will be off now until Dec. 29 and 30th when they travel to the North Platte Holiday Tournament.

The Beatrice boys also hosted Malcolm Friday night, but that game wasn't over by press time. For those results and more from across the Sunland Area, see Tuesday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com.