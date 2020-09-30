Lady O sweeps home triangular

Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said every team does something different and adapting to that sometimes takes time.

"It just took us awhile to adapt to what they were doing," Carper said. "They attacked our weaknesses. They are tough servers and they have a great libero that can frustrate our hitters. But we keyed in on some weaknesses they have and we ran with it."

Jurgens led the way for Beatrice offensively with 11 kills. It's the first time this season she has led the team in kills.

"We kept Jurgens away from JV this week knowing we were going to have a hectic schedule," Carper said. "She has a big jump and a long reach and we needed somebody to get over or through that block and that's what she did."

Leners had eight kills while Schaaf and Church had six kills each, Gaertig and Mak Hatcliff had four kills each and Sadie Glynn had one kill. Jaiden Coudeyras had 39 assists.

From the service line, Church had two ace serves while Coudeyras, Schaaf and Glynn had one ace each.

Defensively, Schaaf had four blocks while Glynn and Leners had a block each. Mak Hatcliff had 25 digs while Coudeyras had 15 digs.