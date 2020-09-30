Lady O sweeps home triangular

The Beatrice volleyball team hosted a triangular on Tuesday and came away with two wins.
In their first match, the Lady O lost the first set to Bennington, but came back to win in three sets 17-25, 25-21, 25-21 at the Ozone in Beatrice. They followed that up with a two set sweep of Omaha Concordia 25-16, 25-10.
In the match against Bennington, Beatrice struggled to pass the ball early and fell behind 5-1, forcing a timeout.
They would narrow their deficit to 11-9 with Chelsea Leners having two kills during that run. Kailtyn Church and Hailey Schaaf had a kill each and Sadie Glynn had an ace.
Bennington then scored three of the next four points to take a 14-10 lead and force another Lady O timeout. They scored two more out of the timeout to extend their lead to six.
Beatrice would cut the deficit to four at 17-13, but from there, Bennington would power to the 25-17 win.
Lady O Coach Melissa Carper said passing was a problem early in the first set.
"Passing and communication as a team were big factors," Carper said. "We were just hesitant with who was going to take that ball. I told the girls it's not a sharing game."
Neither team would gain much of an advantage early in the second set, but with Beatrice leading 11-10, Ellie Jurgens would rattle off three straight kills to extend Beatrice's lead to 14-10, forcing a Bennington timeout.
Out of the timeout, Jurgens would combine with Hailey Schaaf for a block to make it 15-10.
Bennington battled back into it and the match would be tied at 18-18 and then again at 19-19. Kills by Jurgesn and Schaaf gave Beatrice a 21-19 lead, but Bennington battled back to tie it again at 21-21.
Two straight points by Beatrice including a kill by Mak Hatcliff made it 23-21, forcing a Bennington timeout. A kill by Jurgens and an ace serve by Kaitlyn Church would put the set away 25-21.
Beatrice vaulted out to a 5-1 lead early in the third set, forcing a timeout by Bennington. Jurgens and Schaaf had kills during that run.
Bennington came back to tie it and eventually took a 9-7 lead, forcing the Lady O to take a timeout. Beatrice scored three straight points out of the timeout to take a lead. That run included kills from Chelsea Leners and Avery Gaertig.
The team would trade leads back and forth, but with the score 17-17, the Lady O would score four of the next five points to open a 21-18 lead and force a Bennington time out. Gaertig had two kills during that run.
Out of the timeout, Jaidyn Coudeyras had an ace serve to make it 22-18. Bennington came back with two straight points, but two kills by Church made it 24-20.
Bennington scored one more points, but Lenners put the set away with a kill, making it 25-21 and giving the Lady O the 2-1 win in the match.
Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said every team does something different and adapting to that sometimes takes time.
"It just took us awhile to adapt to what they were doing," Carper said. "They attacked our weaknesses. They are tough servers and they have a great libero that can frustrate our hitters. But we keyed in on some weaknesses they have and we ran with it."
Jurgens led the way for Beatrice offensively with 11 kills. It's the first time this season she has led the team in kills.
"We kept Jurgens away from JV this week knowing we were going to have a hectic schedule," Carper said. "She has a big jump and a long reach and we needed somebody to get over or through that block and that's what she did."
Leners had eight kills while Schaaf and Church had six kills each, Gaertig and Mak Hatcliff had four kills each and Sadie Glynn had one kill. Jaiden Coudeyras had 39 assists.
From the service line, Church had two ace serves while Coudeyras, Schaaf and Glynn had one ace each.
Defensively, Schaaf had four blocks while Glynn and Leners had a block each. Mak Hatcliff had 25 digs while Coudeyras had 15 digs.
"This was a big win for us," Carper said. "Just because of the strength of their schedule for points and our record."
In the sweep of Omaha Concordia, Schaaf led the way offensively with seven ills while Leners and Gaertig had five kills each, Jurgens had four kills and Church had two kills. Coudeyras had 19 assists.
From the service line, Mak Hatcliff had four ace serves while Church had two aces and Coudeyras had one ace.
Defensively, Schaaf had three blocks and Jurgens had one block. Mak Hatcliff had nine digs.
Carper said it always helps to see an opposing team play before they have to play them. Omaha Concordia played Bennington in the middle game of the triangular.
"We saw their strengths and weaknesses against Bennington and we went into the game with a game plan," Carper said. "We focused on serving to their weaker links and the kids capitalized on that and I"m really proud with how they did that."
Beatrice improves to 10-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host a triangular with York and Seward.
"We saw a lot of obstacles tonight and had to make a lot of changes to our game to overcome those obstacles," Carper said. "So I'm very proud of the girls. This was a big night for us and Thursday is even bigger."
Other Sunland scores
BDS def. Southern, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 (3-0)
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19 (3-0)
Falls City SH def. Freeman, 25-21, 24-26, 25-9, 25-16 (3-1)
HTRS def. Fairbury, 18-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 26-24 (3-2)
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 (3-0)
Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-8, 25-22 (3-0)
