The Beatrice volleyball team used strong serving to pick up a sweep Tuesday night at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

The Lady O had a total of 12 ace serves in the match on their way to the 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 win over Trailblazer Conference foe Plattsmouth.

Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said she was pleased with the win, saying everybody contributed.

"We got some other people in tonight and we showed some of the depth we have," Carper said. "Plattsmouth is a very scrappy team, so we knew we had to be disciplined. The kids realize this game matters in the conference and for power points and everything, so it's good to get this win."

In the first set, Beatrice fell behind 14-11, but out of a timeout, they were able to go on a 4-0 run behind three ace serves from Kiera Busboom. They would build a 23-17 lead from there on their way to the 25-19 win.

The second set was a similar situation. Beatrice was behind 11-9, but went on a 7-0 run, which included four consecutive ace serves by Brooklyn Schafer.

Plattsmouth fought back to within one at 18-17, but Beatrice would hang on for the 25-20 win.

"We're trying to be a better serving team," Carper said. "We especially want to pick on a team's weaker passers or pick on their seams. That was definitely one of our strengths tonight -- was our serves and our service aces."

It was a sluggish third set for the Lady O as they trailed for most of the set, including a 21-17 deficit late. Back-to-back kills by Busboom and an error by Plattsmouth got the Lady O back within one at 21-20, forcing a Plattsmouth timeout.

The visitors scored a point out of the timeout to make it 22-20, but three straight points by Beatrice, which included another ace serve by Schafer, made it 23-22. Plattsmouth tied it back up, but two straight points from the Lady O made it 25-23, ending the set and completing the sweep.

Carper said it wasn't a pretty third set, but they persevered.

"You're going to see that in high school volleyball," Carper said. "It's sometimes hard to get motivated for that third set, but you just need to take some timeouts and refocus. They are learning to play together for each other and we can use a game like this to prepare us for bigger matches down the road. "

Busboom had 11 kills, 14 assists and four ace serves for the Lady O. Schafer had nine kills and had a hitting percentage of .500. She also had six ace serves.

London Meints had seven kills and hit a ta clip of .583. Ellie Jurgens had six kills, Sophie Gleason had five kills and Taylor Reimer had four kills.

"Ellie Jurgens and London Meints hit the line really well tonight," Carper said. "Also, Brooklyn Schafer was more effective tonight than she ever has been and I thought we also did a nice job passing tonight."

Defensively, Jurgens had 14 digs while Hatcliff had 10 digs. Meints had three total blocks, Reimer and Schafer had two blocks while Busboom and Jurgens had one block.

Carper said Reimer got more playing time because they were resting a starter and she was happy with Reimer's contribution.

"We put her in the middle and told her to focus on blocking and she got some," Carper said. "And she also got some kills, so that just magnifies the depth we have."

Beatrice is now 4-1 on the season. Over the weekend, they went 2-1 at Lincoln Northeast Invite. They picked up a 2-0 win over Bellevue East and a 2-1 win over Platte County, Mo. Their lone loss came against Lincoln Southeast 2-0.

It's a small sample size, but Carper is pleased with her team's play so far this season.

"I like our depth," Carper said. "I also like the effort and the versatility that we have. We have so many kids that can play different bases, different back rows and different front rows and they're strong with it and confident with it. That's what I'm most pleased with so far."

Sunland volleyball scores Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10 Freeman def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 HTRS def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-7, 25-8 JCC def. Mead, 25-7, 25-7, 25-15 Meridian def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-12 Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-10 Milford def. Fairbury, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-12, 25-4 Tri County def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)