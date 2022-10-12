Lady O sweeps Ralston on "Pink Out" night

The Beatrice volleyball team had little trouble getting past Ralston Tuesday night on "Pink Out" night at the Ozone.

The Lady O swept the visiting Rams 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.

Beatrice coach Melissa Carper said she was pleased with how her team played against Ralston.

"I thought we had excellent ball control," Carper said. "We also had great serve/receive tonight."

In the first set, Beatrice jumped out to a 16-6 lead early and then coasted to the 25-13 win. Kiera Busboom had four kills during the set while Ellie Jurgens had three kills, Sophie Gleason, Avery Martin and Annie Gleason had two kills each and Emily Allen had one kill.

Hannah Ray had two ace serves in the first set while Kara Schuster also had an ace.

The second set was tied 5-5 early, but Beatrice was able to build a 17-8 lead after that before coasting to the 25-16 win.

Martin had five kills in the second set while Jurgens and Busboom had four kills each. Sophie Gleason and Annie Gleason had two kills each and Allen added one kill.

Busboom also had two ace serves in the second set while Jurgens also had an ace.

Carper was happy with the fast starts in the first two sets.

"Ralston is scrappy and they do have some descent hitters," Carper said. "So this was good preparation for our next opponent -- Lincoln Northwest -- who we don't know a lot about."

The third set was much tighter. Beatrice fell behind 13-9, but after taking a timeout, they scored seven of the next eight points to take a 16-14 lead. Ralston scored to make it 16-15, but Beatrice scored four straight to make it 20-15, forcing a Ralston timeout.

The Rams got back within three, but never closer as the Lady O went on to win the set 25-18, completing the sweep.

Martin and Jurgens had four kills each in the third set while Sophie Gleason, Annie Gleason and Busboom had two kills each. Allen added one kill.

Busboom, Jurgens, Hannah Ray and Morgan Maschmann had one ace serve each.

Carper said they changed some things up in the third set.

"We don't know what lies ahead of us in the postseason, so we switched up the offense in the third set," Carper said. "We needed to practice some other scenarios and tried some different looks. We've already had adversity on our team this year, we don't know what lies ahead, so we just wanted to be prepared."

The win comes on the heels of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday, which the Lady O went 1-2. They swept Nebraska City 2-0 before getting swept by both Malcolm and Platteview.

"We finished in the same spot we came in seeded at," Carper said. "So we can't be too disappointed. Can we beat those teams -- yes -- but we just didn't play our best that day."

There was a good crowd on hand Tuesday for "Pink Out" night, which is a night the Lady O always looks forward to.

"It's a great cause and the kids always have fun," Carper said. "It's almost like bringing back homecoming week for them. It's one of the perks of being in high school because of all the fun we have, and it's for a good cause. Kudos to all the parents and sponsors that stepped up and donated all these wonderful prizes. It just shows the volleyball family is pretty strong."

Beatrice is now 9-14 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Lincoln Northwest.

"Right now, we are about 17th in wildcard points, so the last matches of the season are going to be very important," Carper said. "We have a triangular against Lincoln Lutheran and Norris which could be a determining factor of whether we make the postseason."

Other Sunland scores Diller-Odell def. Lourdes CC, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24 HTRS def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 (3-0) Tri County def. Friend, 25-17, 21-25, 25-10 (2-1) Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0) Lewiston def. Southern, 13-25, 26-24, 25-20 (2-1) Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 (3-1) Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 (3-0)