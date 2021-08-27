Lady O sweeps season opener against Crete

Beatrice got out to a 5-3 lead in the first set and then went on a 5-0 run to make it 10-3, forcing a Crete timeout. Ellie Jurgens had two ace serves during that run while Coudeyras, Chelsea Leners and Emily Allen had one kills each.

Leners registered a kill out of the timeout to extend the lead to 11-3. Beatrice still maintained a safe lead at 15-8 before scoring four straight points to extend their lead to 19-8, forcing another Crete timeout. They would coast to the 25-11 win from there.

The second set was tied at 6-6 before Beatrice went on a 5-0 run to make it 11-6, forcing Crete's first timeout.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crete would keep within striking distance, but with the score 14-9, Beatrice would go on a 7-1 run to make it 21-10. Annie Gleason had two kills and a block during the run while Coudeyras had an ace serve.

Crete took a timeout to try to stop Beatrice's momentum, but out of the timeout, a kill by Busboom, a double block by Busboom and Gleason and two Crete errors would give the Lady O the 25-10 win.

The third set was competitive with both teams trading leads throughout. Crete built their biggest lead of the match at 16-13, but Beatrice would score three straight points to tie it.