Lady O sweeps season opener against Crete

CRETE -- The Beatrice volleyball team's season got off to a good start with a sweep of Crete Thursday night.
The Lady O won the match 25-11, 25-10, 25-22 at Crete High School.
Sophomore Kiera Busboom paced Beatrice with 10 kills, two ace serves and four blocks in the match. But Busboom was just one of six Lady O players to register multiple kills in the match. Senior setter Jaiden Coudeyras was responsible for spreading the wealth, tallying 23 assists in the match.
Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said you never know what you're going to get in your season opener when you have to replace outside hitters from a year ago, but was pleased with how the match went.
"Jaiden (Coudeyras) did a good job of moving the ball around and keeping (Crete) guessing," Carper said. "That's pretty much what our offense was -- keeping them guessing and disrupting their defense."
After dominating the first two sets, the third set ended up being more competitive, but Beatrice found a way to win.
"We got a little relaxed and Crete did some things different and were more aggressive," Carper said. "Kudos to Crete, because they didn't stop hitting the ball all night. Sometimes when teams get beat like that, they might quit, but Crete kept hitting the ball and swinging at us, which was great."
Beatrice got out to a 5-3 lead in the first set and then went on a 5-0 run to make it 10-3, forcing a Crete timeout. Ellie Jurgens had two ace serves during that run while Coudeyras, Chelsea Leners and Emily Allen had one kills each.
Leners registered a kill out of the timeout to extend the lead to 11-3. Beatrice still maintained a safe lead at 15-8 before scoring four straight points to extend their lead to 19-8, forcing another Crete timeout. They would coast to the 25-11 win from there.
The second set was tied at 6-6 before Beatrice went on a 5-0 run to make it 11-6, forcing Crete's first timeout.
Crete would keep within striking distance, but with the score 14-9, Beatrice would go on a 7-1 run to make it 21-10. Annie Gleason had two kills and a block during the run while Coudeyras had an ace serve.
Crete took a timeout to try to stop Beatrice's momentum, but out of the timeout, a kill by Busboom, a double block by Busboom and Gleason and two Crete errors would give the Lady O the 25-10 win.
The third set was competitive with both teams trading leads throughout. Crete built their biggest lead of the match at 16-13, but Beatrice would score three straight points to tie it.
The Lady O then built a 22-19 lead. Crete got back within one at 22-21, but Beatrice scored three of the next four points to win 25-22, claiming the match 3-0.
In addition to Busboom's 10 kills, Jurgens and Gleason had five kills each, Leners had four kills, Allen had three kills and Coudeyras had two kills.
Beatrice had nine ace serves, including four from Busboom, three from Coudeyras and two from Busboom.
Defensively, Allen had five blocks, Busboom had four blocks, Leners and Gleason had three blocks each and Coudeyras and Jurgens had one block each. Libero Addison Hatcliff had 17 digs while Jurgens had 10 digs.
There were a few players playing Thursday night who lacked varsity experience, but Carper said she's happy with how they handled their first match.
"We took (Annie) Gleason and Hannah Ray to some team camps this year and obviously the JV game gives them some reps as well," Carper said. "I think if you just give them one chore that they can focused on and keep in their mindset, that helps and I think they did well."
The Lady O will be in action again on Tuesday when they host their home opener against Plattsmouth at the Ozone.
Other Sunland scores
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-19 (2-0)
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-12 (2-0)
BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-11 (2-0)
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)
Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 (3-0)
Falls City def. Southern, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)
Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)
Meridian def. Blue Hills 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 (3-1)