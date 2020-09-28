Lady O takes 2nd in Trailblazer Tourney

The Beatrice softball team finished second in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Beatrice opened the tournament with decisive wins over Plattsmouth and Ralston before falling to Wahoo in the championship game 5-1.
In that championship game, Wahoo scored three runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth inning. Beatrice scored a run in the fifth to make it 4-1, but that would be the end of their scoring. Wahoo tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.
Morgan Mahoney had two of Beatrice's three hits -- both singles. Emma Erickson also had a single.
Rylee Pangborn pitched all seven innings, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out six and walking none.
Prior to the championship game, Beatrice defeated Ralston 10-3. They had a total of 16 hits in the game.
Reganne Henning had a home run, two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Rylee Pangborn had two doubles, a single and an RBI. Avery Barnard had a triple, a single, two RBI's and a run scored.
Rile Schwisow had a double, a single and two runs scored. Delanie Roeder had two singles while Navaeh Martinez and Stormie Gonzalez-Dorn had a single each.
Riley Schwisow pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking none. Paisley Delunger also pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.
In their tournament opener, Beatrice defeated Plattsmouth 12-2. They pounded out 14 hits in the game.
Avery Barnard had three singles, two RBI's and a run scored while Rylee Pangborn had three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Riley Schwisow had a home run, a single, an RBI and a run scored.
Reganne Henning had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Laney Workman had two singles and two RBI's. Morgan Mahoney had a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Tavia Hausman had a double and a run scored.
Pangborn pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking none. Riley Schwisow pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two.
Beatrice improves to 13-9 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday when they travel to a triangular at Platteview.
Other Sunland scores
Fairbury 10, FCEMF 0
Fairbury 4, Centennial 2
Freeman 16, Falls City 8
Freeman 8, Weeping Water 3
Malcolm 8, Auburn 5
Centennial 9, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Blue River 5
Norris 12, Columbus 0
Norris 6, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norris 7, North Platte 4
