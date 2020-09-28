Lady O takes 2nd in Trailblazer Tourney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice softball team finished second in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Beatrice opened the tournament with decisive wins over Plattsmouth and Ralston before falling to Wahoo in the championship game 5-1.

In that championship game, Wahoo scored three runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth inning. Beatrice scored a run in the fifth to make it 4-1, but that would be the end of their scoring. Wahoo tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.

Morgan Mahoney had two of Beatrice's three hits -- both singles. Emma Erickson also had a single.

Rylee Pangborn pitched all seven innings, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out six and walking none.

Prior to the championship game, Beatrice defeated Ralston 10-3. They had a total of 16 hits in the game.

Reganne Henning had a home run, two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Rylee Pangborn had two doubles, a single and an RBI. Avery Barnard had a triple, a single, two RBI's and a run scored.

Rile Schwisow had a double, a single and two runs scored. Delanie Roeder had two singles while Navaeh Martinez and Stormie Gonzalez-Dorn had a single each.