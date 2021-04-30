Lady O takes 4th at Crete Invite

Cade Rice finished first in the long jump with a jump of 21-00.50 while Medill finished second in the same event with a jump of 20-08.50. Brett Heinrich finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-09.

Cooper Hausmann finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.34. Zach Pittman finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:25.71.

Norris' Isaiah Langston and Luke Harms finished second and third in the pole vault with vaults of 12-00. Mitchell Jacobs finished fifth with a vault of 11-06.

The Norris boys 3,200-relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Jake Parsley, Christian Flanders and Peyton McMurray finished fifth with a time of 8:50.43.

For the Norris girls, Taylor Bredthauer finished first in the long jump with a jump of 17-03 and second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.68. She also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.25.

Laci Havlat won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:26.67.

Anistyn Rice finished fifth in the high jump with a jump of 4-11 and Chloe Bishoff finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 8-06. Jordyn Williams finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 32-04.50.