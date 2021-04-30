Lady O takes 4th at Crete Invite

The Beatrice girls track and field team finished fourth at the Crete Invite on Thursday while the boys team finished fifth.
The Lady O finished with 91 points, which put them behind team champion Waverly's 130 points as well as runner-up Gretna's 110 points and Norris' third place total of 91.50 points. Adams Central was fifth, Nebraska City was sixth, Crete was seventh, Omaha Gross was eighth and Norris was ninth.
Scoring for the Lady O included Morgan Mahoney, who was able to win the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.49. She also won the 200-mter dash with a time of 26.14. Avery Barnard finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.95.
Riley Schwisow was able to take first place in the triple jump with a jump of 33-11.75 Jaelynn Kosmos was third in the triple jump with a jump of 33-03.50.
Taylor Oblinger finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 9-00. Jaelynne Kosmos finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-04. Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 106-04.
Schwisow also finished sixth in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.75.
Addison Hatcliff finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:36.87 while Mak Hatcliff finished third in the same event with a time of 5:47.26. Chelsea Leners finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.41.
Josie Frerichs finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:44.94.
The Beatrice girls 3,200-meter relay team of Josie Frerichs, Chelsea Leners, Jaiden Coudeyras and Addison Perrett finished second with a time of 10:38.19. the 400-relay team of Schwisow, Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Mahoney finished fourth with a time of 52.58.
The 1,600-relay team of Ellie Jurgens, Addie Hatcliff, Chelsea Leners and Delanie Roeder finished fifth with a time of 4:32.88.
The Beatrice boys finished with 44 points, which put them behind team champion Gretna's 147 as well as Waverly (135), Norris (84) and Adams Central (58). The remaining order of finish in the team standings was Crete, RAlston, Nebraska City and Omaha Gross.
For the Beatrice boys, Jackson Zhang finished third in the discus with a throw of 135-05 and finished second in the shot put with a throw of 48-07.75. Cole Maschmann finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.79.
Diego Rodriguez finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.01 and Taylor Schaaf finished sixth in the same event with a time of 23.99.
Preston Witulski finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 12-06.
For the Norris boys, Matt Medill finished second in the high jump with a jump of 6-03 while Tanner Cooper finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.94. Joao Croteau finished fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:10.69.
Cade Rice finished first in the long jump with a jump of 21-00.50 while Medill finished second in the same event with a jump of 20-08.50. Brett Heinrich finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-09.
Cooper Hausmann finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.34. Zach Pittman finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:25.71.
Norris' Isaiah Langston and Luke Harms finished second and third in the pole vault with vaults of 12-00. Mitchell Jacobs finished fifth with a vault of 11-06.
The Norris boys 3,200-relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Jake Parsley, Christian Flanders and Peyton McMurray finished fifth with a time of 8:50.43.
For the Norris girls, Taylor Bredthauer finished first in the long jump with a jump of 17-03 and second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.68. She also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.25.
Laci Havlat won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:26.67.
Anistyn Rice finished fifth in the high jump with a jump of 4-11 and Chloe Bishoff finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 8-06. Jordyn Williams finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 32-04.50.
Kate Osterhaus finished third in the discus with a throw of 106-07 while Masie Brown finished sixth in the same event with a throw of 105-02. Sage Burbach was able to win the shot put with a throw of 40-08.75 while Gracie while Gracie Kircher was third in the same event with a throw of 38-03.75.
Taylor McMurray finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.03. Ellie Thomas won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:33.28.
The Norris girls 400-relay team of Taylor McMurray, Bailey Crogg, Alivia Hausmann and Taylor Bredhauer finished second with a time of 51.73.
The Norris girls 1,600-relay team of Makayla Ebbers, Delaney Leyden, Ellie Thomas and Taylor McMurray finished third with a time of 4:24.53.
The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Platteview for the Trailblazer Conference Meet.