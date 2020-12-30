Lady O takes down Class A foe North Platte

"I think we did a good job of staying in front of them and not bailing them out too much," Weeks said. "They got some rebounds, so we have to do a better job of checking out and getting loose balls off rebounds, but other than that, I thought we did a good job."

Mak Hatcliff once again led the way for Beatrice with 21 points.

"Mak is really fun to have on your team," Weeks said. "There are times where we can just tell Mak to go get the ball and she'll find a way to go get the ball. She did it on both sides of the floor, she's as competitor and it's going to be fun to keep coaching her."

Morgan Mahoney had seven points, Martinez and Schaaf had four each, Riley Schwisow had three and Avery Barnard had two.

Weeks said he was happy with how the entire team contributed on Wednesday.

"I thought Nevaeh Martinez did a great job against their bigger girls," Weeks said. "Hailey Schaaf and Chelsea Leners gave us some good minutes guarding their other bigs. Riley Schwisow did a good job handling the ball, Morgan Mahoney got us going early and I think everybody contributed today. Even our bench gave us a lot of energy."

Beatrice improves to 4-1 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they play Class B No. 10 Elkhorn at 2:30 p.m. at the Ozone. North Platte falls to 3-4 on the season and they'll play Platteview at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Ozone.

