Lady O takes down Wahoo again

For the second time in a week, the Beatrice girls basketball team was able to beat a highly-rated Wahoo team.

The Lady O defeated Class C1 No. 4 rated Wahoo 41-38 Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. The win comes just one week after defeating the same team in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament championship last Saturday.

Addie Hatcliff got things rolling for Beatrice, scoring the first five points in the first quarter. Wahoo came back with five straight points, but back-to-back three pointers by Chelsea Leners made it 11-5.

Leners had one more basket later in the quarter and Beatrice would hold a 13-8 lead at the end of the quarter.

Wahoo would outscore Beatrice 10-6 in the second quarter with Beatrice's three baskets coming from Ellie Jurgens, Hatcliff and Avery Barnard. The Lady O held a 19-18 lead at half time.

Wahoo scored the first three points of the third quarter to take a two point lead, but two free throws by Jurgens tied it.

After a three pointer by Wahoo, Beatrice would go on a 7-0 run thanks to four points from Hatcliff and three points from Leners, making it 28-24. Wahoo ended the third quarter on a 4-0 run to tie it at 28-28.

A free throw gave Wahoo a one point lane, but Beatrice would go on an 8-0 run from there. Leners started the run with a free throw and Jurgens followed it up with a basket. A free throw by Hatcliff, two free throws by Jurgens and a basket by Hatcliff made it 36-29.

Wahoo went on a 4-0 run to make it 36-33. Two free throws by Hatcliff extended the lead back to five.

Beatrice still led 39-36 with 14.2 seconds remaining. Wahoo was able to force a five second call on the Lady O, giving them one last chance to tie it. Their three pointer missed its mark, though, and Riley Schwisow hit two free throws to seal the eventual 41-38 win.

Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 16 points while Leners had 12, Jurgens had eight, Schwisow had three and Barnard had two.

Beatrice improves to 11-3 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Northwest.

Sunland girls scores DILLER-ODELL 48, LEWISTON 36 Lewiston 15 0 8 13 -- 36 Diller-Odell 9 7 19 13 -- 48 Lewiston--K. Sanders 23, Weyers 3, M. Sanders 10. Diller-Odell--Meyerle 2, Swanson 7, Vilda 12, Denner 13, Weers 12, Hennerberg 2. FREEMAN 35, MEAD 27 Freeman 6 2 10 17 -- 35 Mead 13 3 8 3 -- 27 Freeman--Haner 1, Boyer 4, Winkle 12, Mahler 2, Holland 16. Mead--Munter 2, Quinn 9, Hebenstreit 12, Lemke 2, Oldenburg 2. MERIDIAN 63, OSCEOLA 29 Meridian 15 16 17 15 -- 63 Osceola 4 12 7 6 -- 29 Meridian--Stewart 4, Kort 19, E. Schwisow 2, S. Schwisow 1, Ward 14, Schropfer 3, Dimas 3, Paul 2, Filipi 7, Hofstetter 2, Sobotka 6. Osceola--T. Boden 10, S. Boden 1, Hoffman 1, Sunday 6, Roberts 2, Kumpf 2, Reeker 7. NORRIS 58, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45 Norris 19 14 11 14 -- 58 Lincoln Christian 21 9 7 8 -- 45 Norris--Talero 4, Rice 10, Waters 12, Kircher 4, White 17, Jelinek 4, Burbach 7. Lincoln Christian--A. Ailes 5, Hueser 8, Am. Hohlen 7, Crist 1, Swan 6, Ehlers 5, K. Ailes 13.

