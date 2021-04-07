Lady O tennis beats Wilber-Clatonia

The Beatrice girls tennis team traveled to Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday and won the dual 7-2.

Lady O head coach Christy Strubel said the girls are showing improvement.

"They are putting more thought behind their shots and are showing more strategy in their matches," Strubel said. "Each girl on the team has shown great improvements and are eager to learn new skills and ways to increase their accuracy in their game play."

No. 1 singles player Olivia Pfeiffer defeated Alissa Vlasak 8-1 while Avery Plessel won her No. 2 singles match over Sheyanne Laschanzky 8-5. Haley Price won her No. 3 singles match over Sierra Laschanzky 8-5.

At No. 5 singles, Ashton Strubel defeated Amy Kozak 9-7 and Juju Hemmingesen beat Emily Nuygen 8-1 at No. 6 singles. At No. 4 singles, Beatrice's Shelby Buck fell to Bree Hormandl 8-6.

The Lady O also won two out of three doubles matches. The No. 2 team of Strubel and Audrey Reimer defeated Wilber-Clatonia's Kozak and Nuygen 8-3 while Beatrice's No. 3 team of Pfeiffer and Plessel defeated Vlasak and Laschanzky 8-2.

The No. 1 doubles team of Price and Buck fell to Wilber-Clatonia's Hormandl and Laschanzky 8-4.