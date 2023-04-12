The Beatrice girls tennis season has nearly reached the midway point and the team is showing signs of progress.

On April 6, the Lady O defeated Lincoln Christian 5-4 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Head coach Chrisy Strubel said the dual was full of "excellent" matches.

"Many of the matches were decided by just two games and two of our varsity matches went to a tiebreaker," Strubel said.

Tayla deKoning and Sonia Benavides won their No. 1 doubles match 8-4. Audrey Reimer and Carly Miller lost their doubles match 8-4 and Ashton Strubel and Grace Ideus lost their doubles match 8-6.

In No. 1 singles, Grace Ideus lost 8-3. In No. 2 singles, Ashton Strubel was able to pick up an 8-5 win. In No. 3 singles, Sonia Benavides won 9-8 (7-1) in a tiebreaker. At No. 4 singles, Tayla deKoning won 9-8 (7-1) in a tiebreaker. Audrey Reimer lost 8-6 in No. 5 singles and Carly Miller won 8-2 in No. 6 singles.

"Both teams were very evenly matched and played many deuces in each of their games," Strubel said.

On Tuesday, Beatrice hosted Waverly and fell 8-1 at Hannibal Park.

The No. 3 doubles team of Ashton Strubel and Ideus won 8-5. The other two doubles teams fell 8-2.

"We didn't come out with any singles wins, but so many of the games were very close," Strubel said. "Each of the girls discovered more strengths and played much better physically and mentally."

On March 30, the team played at the York Invitational and finished third. Other teams competing included Elkhorn, York, Crete, York JV and Hastings St. Cecilia.

"At this invite each of the girls played some very close matches and really started to find a rhythm," Strubel said. "Our doubles teams really worked well together, practiced different strategies and had some great plays. Our singles players really strengthened their games and battled hard all day."

Ashton Strubel finished third in No. 2 singles with a 3-2 record while Grace Ideus finished fourth in No. 1 singles with a record of 2-3.

Tayla deKoning and Sonia Benavides went 1-3 in No. 1 doubles and finished fourth. Audrey Reimer and Carly Miller went 1-4 in No. 2 doubles and placed fifth.

Makenna Higgins also had to step up to help a team that didn't have enough players.

"She played at the No. 1 Singles position and met some very tough competition," Strubel said. "She improved her game greatly and gained some good experience."

The Lady O tennis team will be in action again on Tuesday when they host a dual with Lincoln Northwest at Hannibal Park in Beatrice. They will then travel to the Elkhorn Invite on Wednesday before hosting the Beatrice Invite on April 22.