Lady O tennis drops dual to Crete

The Beatrice girls tennis season is in full swing and head coach Christy Strubel said her young squad is making big strides.

There are 27 players on the team, mostly first and second year players. So far, they've had two duals against Lincoln Christian, Lincoln High, Waverly and two against Crete.

Beatrice defeated Waverly, but fell in the other four duals. Their latest dual was a home loss against Crete Tuesday at Hannibal Park.

"We have had many opportunities to grow and learn so far this season," Strubel said. "So the progress and wins that we earn are exciting. Our skill sets are showing improvements and our strategy and fundamentals are improving greatly."

Beatrice No. 1 singles player Olivia Pfeiffer has a record of 13-3 this year and earned a third place finish at York and a fifth place finish at Ralston. The team got eighth out of 15 teams at the Ralston Invite.

"Her level of game play is exceptional and increasingly more strategic each time she steps onto the court," Strubel said of Pfeiffer. "She can move her opponents around the court and has really worked hard on different strokes to keep others on their toes. She is a very strong leader on our team."

No. 2 singles player Sonia Romero-Benavides has a 4-11 record so far this season.

"(Sonia's) game has become more aggressive throughout this last month and she is so much fun to watch," Strubel said. "She is very calculated in her strategy and attack."

Ashton Strubel and Avery Martin play No. 1 doubles and have a 1-6 record on the season.

"They can be a real powerhouse and have been showing improvement in their consistency and strategy in their play together," Strubel said. "Their abilities to work and adapt to the other team is increasing each time they set foot on the court."

Tayla deKoning and Grace Ideus play No. 2 doubles and have a 2-5 record this season.

"They really hustle around the court and never give up on a point," Strubel said. "Their skill level has increased greatly so far this season as well."

This week, the Beatrice girls tennis team has a varsity dual at Elkhorn North on Friday and then host their home dual on Saturday. Next week, Beatrice had three home duals against Wilber-Clatonia on Monday, Ralston on Tuesday and Nebraska City on Thursday.

"We'll have many opportunities to play some great tennis," Strubel said.

